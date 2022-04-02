Premier League / Matchday 31
Anfield / 02.04.2022
Liverpool
-
-
Watford
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
Watford logo
Watford jersey
Watford
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Liverpool

Watford

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
29224370
2
LiverpoolLIV
29216269
3
ChelseaCHE
28178359
4
ArsenalARS
28173854
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
291631051
18
WatfordWAT
29641922
