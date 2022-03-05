Premier League / Matchday 28
Anfield / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Liverpool - West Ham United Summary

Lineups

Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Liverpool

West Ham United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
27213366
2
LiverpoolLIV
26186260
3
ChelseaCHE
25148350
4
Manchester UnitedMUN
27138647
5
West Ham UnitedWHU
27136845
