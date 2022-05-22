Premier League / Matchday 38
Anfield / 22.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wolverhampton-wanderers/teamcenter.shtml
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Lineups

Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
3-5-2
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
Wolverhampton Wanderers logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
37286390
2
LiverpoolLIV
37278289
3
ChelseaCHE
372011671
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
372151168
5
ArsenalARS
372131366
8
Wolverhampton WanderersWOL
371561651
