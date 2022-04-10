Premier League / Matchday 32
Etihad Stadium / 10.04.2022
Live
Manchester City - Liverpool
Live commentary
63'
THIAGO BOOKED
The Liverpool midfielder clattered into two challenges in quick succession. Play continued on both occasions but the referee finally catches up with Thiago to caution him.
62'
MAN CITY CHANCE!
Jesus takes a high ball down on the right of the Liverpool area. He cuts inside past two but sees a goal-bound shot blocked by van Dijk.
60'
MAN CITY PROBE...
A dangerous run from deep by Bernardo threatens to catch an improved Liverpool out. The Reds get bodies back and manage to keep the hosts at bay despite some neat play from Foden, Cancelo et al.
