Premier League / Matchday 38
Etihad Stadium / 22.05.2022
Live
Live Updates
MANCHESTER CITY 3-2 ASTON VILLA - MANCHESTER CITY RETAIN PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE AFTER DRAMATIC COMEBACK WIN
- All
- Highlights
18:03
REPORT: MAN CITY 3-2 ASTON VILLA
Man City stage thunderous comeback against Villa to deny Liverpool and win title
End of 2nd Half
FULL-TIME!
MAN CITY RETAIN THEIR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE!
Manchester City have defended their Premier League title after coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 with three goals in five minutes! Liverpool beat Wolves 3-1, but City's result sees them win the league by a single point on 93.
90+3'
CITY HAVE A CORNER
The City fans cheer as De Bruyne boots the ball off Cash for a corner. City are keeping the ball in that corner for as long as possible.
90+1'
EDERSON IS DOWN WITH A HAMSTRING PROBLEM
We have a pause in play which will do little to settle the nerves of the City fans. City cannot make any more subs having used all three already. He has to carry on, really.
90'
FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
88'
THIS GAME APPEARS TO BE OVER
...but is it? City are happy to wind the clock down and Villa legs are tiring. Robertson has scored for Liverpool which means they are beating Wolves 3-1. A goal for Villa and Liverpool will win the league.
Off
Emiliano Buendia
Aston Villa
On
Ashley Young
Aston Villa
86'
YELLOW CARD FOR NAKAMBA
Yellow card
Marvelous Nakamba
Aston Villa
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
85'
LIVERPOOL ARE 2-1 UP
It means City will win the league on 93 points with Liverpool on 92 as it stands.
83'
SUB FOR VILLA!
Ings is on for Ramsey.
Off
Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa
On
Danny Ings
Aston Villa
81'
Goal
Ilkay Gündogan
Manchester City
Goals2
On target2
Wide1
GOAL!! GUNDOGAN MAKES IT 3-2!!!
Mings' loose touch gives the ball to De Bruyne and he plays an expertly placed pass to the back post for Gundogan who taps it in to send the Etihad into raptures! What a comeback from City!!! Surely the title is theirs now!
78'
Goal
Rodri
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Wide1
CITY SCORE AGAIN!!! RODRI HAS EQUALISED FOR CITY!!
It's 2-2! The Etihad is bouncing! Zinchenko cuts it back to the Spaniard and he places his shot into the bottom corner beyond Olsen! City are level and now go one point clear of Liverpool as things stand!
76'
Goal
Ilkay Gündogan
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
GOAL FOR CITY! GUNDOGAN SCORES!
Gundogan pulls a goal back! Sterling's cross to the far post is nodded in by the German and City are back in this!
75'
AS IT STANDS
Liverpool are drawing 1-1 with Wolves, meaning City will still win the league on goal difference as things stand heading into the final 15 minutes.Premier League Table
73'
OVER FROM DE BRUYNE!
The Belgian plays a one-two with Sterling before he blasts his shot over the bar. City have seriously lacked composure this afternoon.
71'
SUB FOR VILLA
Coutinho's work is done. He comes off for Nakamba.
Off
Philippe Coutinho
Aston Villa
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Marvelous Nakamba
Aston Villa
70'
Goal
Philippe Coutinho
Aston Villa
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL FOR VILLA!!! COUTINHO MAKES IT TWO!
City are 2-0 down! A goal-kick from Olsen is flicked on by Watkins to Coutinho and he buries his low driven strike into the bottom corner! It's route one and it does the job! Villa extend their lead!
68'
DE BRUYNE TAKES A CITY FREE-KICK
He tries to curl it around the goalkeeper on his side but it flies wide. SUB! Gundogan is on for Silva.
Off
Bernardo Silva
Manchester City
On
Ilkay Gündogan
Manchester City
66'
JESUS SHOT BLOCKED
Chambers makes another excellent block. He's had an excellent game alonside Mings in central defence.
63'
CAN CITY FIND AN EQUALISER?
City's passing is getting increasingly sloppy and the nerves shown by the players and the supporters are clear for all to see.
61'
JESUS GOES DOWN
Watkins fouls the Brazilian and City have a free-kick in a dangerous position. De Bruyne's cross is stabbed behind by Chambers.