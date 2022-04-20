Premier League / Matchday 30
Etihad Stadium / 20.04.2022
MAN CITY V BRIGHTON: PEP GUARDIOLA'S SIDE LOOK TO RETURN TO THE TOP OF THE TABLE
End of 2nd Half
FT'
FULL TIME: MAN CITY 3-0 BRIGHTON
It wasn't the prettiest 3-0 win but they got their in the end. Once they got one goal it was never in doubt.
They move back up to first place above Liverpool by one point.
Image credit: Getty Images
90+2'
MAC ALLISTER - OH DEAR
A free-kick in a promising position but unfortunately he slips and balloons it well over the bar.
90'
THREE MINUTES ADDED
City seeing this out with ease. Three points. Three goals. And a clean sheet.
89'
DUNK BOOKED
The Brighton captain thinks he is playing rugby as he charges into a Man City defender as March hits a free-kick into the wall.
Yellow card
Lewis Dunk
Brighton & Hove Albion
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
86'
CITY RESPOND TO PRESSURE
They weren't at their best in the first half but they didn't crack under the pressure of Liverpool's win yesterday and they will go back to top spot in the table.
One point ahead of Liverpool.
83'
DE BRUYNE OFF
He's been exceptional and is now replaced by Jesus.
Off
Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
On
Gabriel Jesus
Manchester City
82'
Goal
Bernardo Silva
Manchester City
Goals1
On target2
Fouls1
Fouls against3
GOAL: MAN CITY 3-0 BRIGHTON
Brighton try to play out and Zinchenko intercepts and it finds De Bruyne who flicks it to Silva, he strikes the ball first time and curls it into the net. Great finish.
81'
WEBSTER BOOKED
He fouls Silva, easy yellow.
Yellow card
Adam Webster
Brighton & Hove Albion
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
80'
BRIGHTON GO FLAT
They have played well but they have conceded unfortunate goals as a result of deflections. They have lost their way a little bit now and know there is no way back against such a strong side.
79'
YELLOW CARD
Mac Allister is the first into the referee's notebook as he fouls De Bruyne after a good piece of skill.
Yellow card
Alexis Mac Allister
Brighton & Hove Albion
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
77'
BRIGHTON'S LAST CHANGE
Welbeck has worked hard but has been a tad isolated. He goes off and Maupay is on
Off
Danny Welbeck
Brighton & Hove Albion
On target1
On
Neal Maupay
Brighton & Hove Albion
77'
STONES OFF
Stones is subbed off for Zinchenko.
Off
John Stones
Manchester City
Blocked Shots1
On
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Manchester City
74'
MWEPU WORRIES CITY
He runs at the City defence. He has time to pass or shoot but he does neither and runs into traffic and Cancelo clears for a corner.
73'
ANOTHER BRIGHTON SUB
Caicedo has played well but he is replaced by Sarimento.
Off
Moisés Caicedo
Brighton & Hove Albion
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Jeremy Sarmiento
Brighton & Hove Albion
72'
SENSATIONAL
De Bruyne controls an Ederson ball with world-class skill he plays it through to Foden but his shot is saved.
Eventually the flag goes up for offside but wow that was City at their best.
69'
FODEN BLOCKED
Better from City as Mahrez picks out Foden, he volleys but it's blocked really well by Webster.
65'
Goal
Phil Foden
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL: MAN CITY 2-0 BRIGHTON
Foden scores but it takes a huge deflection off Mwepu.
It's a short corner to the edge of the box and Foden strikes - it's not a great shot but it wrong foots Sanchez after it comes off Mwepu's foot as he tries to block.
A big slice of luck. Settles any nerves.
62'
DE BRUYNE UNLEASHES A ROCKET
A trademark powerful long shot from KDB but it's straight at Sanchez and it stings the Spaniard's palms.
61'
BRIGHTON CHANGE
Webster on Lamptey off. Looks like a formation change for Brighton.
Off
Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
Fouls against2
On
Adam Webster
Brighton & Hove Albion
60'
WELBECK HEADER
Gross puts in another good corner and Welbeck heads to goal but it's an easy save for Ederson.