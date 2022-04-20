Premier League / Matchday 30
Etihad Stadium / 20.04.2022
Manchester City
Completed
3
0
Brighton & Hove Albion
    MAN CITY V BRIGHTON: PEP GUARDIOLA'S SIDE LOOK TO RETURN TO THE TOP OF THE TABLE

    Marcus Foley
    By
    Marcus Foley
    Updated 20/04/2022 at 20:53 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    FT'
    FULL TIME: MAN CITY 3-0 BRIGHTON
    It wasn't the prettiest 3-0 win but they got their in the end. Once they got one goal it was never in doubt.
    They move back up to first place above Liverpool by one point.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90+2'
    MAC ALLISTER - OH DEAR
    A free-kick in a promising position but unfortunately he slips and balloons it well over the bar.
    90'
    THREE MINUTES ADDED
    City seeing this out with ease. Three points. Three goals. And a clean sheet.
    89'
    DUNK BOOKED
    The Brighton captain thinks he is playing rugby as he charges into a Man City defender as March hits a free-kick into the wall.
    86'
    CITY RESPOND TO PRESSURE
    They weren't at their best in the first half but they didn't crack under the pressure of Liverpool's win yesterday and they will go back to top spot in the table.
    One point ahead of Liverpool.
    83'
    DE BRUYNE OFF
    He's been exceptional and is now replaced by Jesus.
    82'
    GOAL: MAN CITY 3-0 BRIGHTON
    Brighton try to play out and Zinchenko intercepts and it finds De Bruyne who flicks it to Silva, he strikes the ball first time and curls it into the net. Great finish.
    81'
    WEBSTER BOOKED
    He fouls Silva, easy yellow.
    80'
    BRIGHTON GO FLAT
    They have played well but they have conceded unfortunate goals as a result of deflections. They have lost their way a little bit now and know there is no way back against such a strong side.
    79'
    YELLOW CARD
    Mac Allister is the first into the referee's notebook as he fouls De Bruyne after a good piece of skill.
    77'
    BRIGHTON'S LAST CHANGE
    Welbeck has worked hard but has been a tad isolated. He goes off and Maupay is on
    77'
    STONES OFF
    Stones is subbed off for Zinchenko.
    74'
    MWEPU WORRIES CITY
    He runs at the City defence. He has time to pass or shoot but he does neither and runs into traffic and Cancelo clears for a corner.
    73'
    ANOTHER BRIGHTON SUB
    Caicedo has played well but he is replaced by Sarimento.
    72'
    SENSATIONAL
    De Bruyne controls an Ederson ball with world-class skill he plays it through to Foden but his shot is saved.
    Eventually the flag goes up for offside but wow that was City at their best.
    69'
    FODEN BLOCKED
    Better from City as Mahrez picks out Foden, he volleys but it's blocked really well by Webster.
    65'
    GOAL: MAN CITY 2-0 BRIGHTON
    Foden scores but it takes a huge deflection off Mwepu.
    It's a short corner to the edge of the box and Foden strikes - it's not a great shot but it wrong foots Sanchez after it comes off Mwepu's foot as he tries to block.
    A big slice of luck. Settles any nerves.
    62'
    DE BRUYNE UNLEASHES A ROCKET
    A trademark powerful long shot from KDB but it's straight at Sanchez and it stings the Spaniard's palms.
    61'
    BRIGHTON CHANGE
    Webster on Lamptey off. Looks like a formation change for Brighton.
    60'
    WELBECK HEADER
    Gross puts in another good corner and Welbeck heads to goal but it's an easy save for Ederson.