Premier League / Matchday 30
Etihad Stadium / 20.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brighton-and-hove-albion/teamcenter.shtml
Brighton & Hove Albion
Advertisement
Ad

Manchester City - Brighton & Hove Albion

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LiverpoolLIV
32237276
2
Manchester CityMCI
31235374
3
ChelseaCHE
30188462
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
321831157
5
ArsenalARS
311731154
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
329131040
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Rangnick says a new manager will lead to no quick fix at Man Utd

8 hours ago

Premier League

Quadruple not a factor in Man Utd wanting to beat Liverpool - Maguire

11 hours ago

Related matches

Liverpool
1
0
Manchester United
15'
Newcastle United
-
-
Crystal Palace
20/04
Burnley
-
-
Southampton
21/04
Watford
-
-
Everton
11/05

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 20 April 2022.

Catch the latest Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.