Premier League / Matchday 32
Etihad Stadium / 10.04.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Manchester City - Liverpool
Why Manchester City v Liverpool deserves to be in the pantheon of great football rivalries
Ahead of the blockbuster clash on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium, Pete Sharland takes a look at Manchester City and Liverpool. Are these the two greatest Premier League sides ever? Have they created a duopoly? And if so, should that be a concern for fans of the competition? Plus, why won’t English football fans ever fully fall in love with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp?
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2
Draws
1
Wins
Recent matches
Manchester City
Liverpool
Advertisement
Ad