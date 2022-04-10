Premier League / Matchday 32
Etihad Stadium / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Manchester City - Liverpool

Why Manchester City v Liverpool deserves to be in the pantheon of great football rivalries

Ahead of the blockbuster clash on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium, Pete Sharland takes a look at Manchester City and Liverpool. Are these the two greatest Premier League sides ever? Have they created a duopoly? And if so, should that be a concern for fans of the competition? Plus, why won’t English football fans ever fully fall in love with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp?

Pete Sharland
By
Pete Sharland
Updated 08/04/2022 at 15:00 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester City

Liverpool

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
30234373
2
LiverpoolLIV
30226272
3
ChelseaCHE
30188462
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
301731054
5
ArsenalARS
301731054
Latest news

The Emirates FA Cup

Klopp is right to dismiss decisiveness of Liverpool’s Man City showdown

06/04/2022 at 16:32

Premier League

Chelsea hit six to crush Southampton

16 minutes ago

