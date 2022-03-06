Premier League / Matchday 28
Etihad Stadium / 06.03.2022
Manchester City
Rescheduled
-
-
Manchester United
Manchester City - Manchester United Summary

Lineups

Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester City

Manchester United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
27213366
2
LiverpoolLIV
27187261
3
ChelseaCHE
26158353
4
Manchester UnitedMUN
27138647
5
West Ham UnitedWHU
28137846
