Premier League / Matchday 36
Etihad Stadium / 08.05.2022
Manchester City
Completed
5
0
Newcastle United
    Manchester City v Newcastle live updates - live updates as the hosts look to move back to the top of the Premier League

    Ibrahim Mustapha
    By
    Ibrahim Mustapha
    Updated 08/05/2022 at 17:35 GMT
    18:35
    GREALISH - 'WE JUST TRY TO END THE SEASON STRONGLY'
    Rodri and Grealish have been speaking to Sky Sports. The latter says "we always knew there was going to be pressure on us today, but I think we bounced back perfectly"
    18:33
    DE BRUYNE MASTER CLASS
    I've given him player of the match in my report - and here's the bare statistics. What a game from the Belgian
    18:31
    STERLING CONTINUES TO DELIVER
    It's easy to forget Sterling was out of the Manchester City team at the start of the season. Now he's reached another landmark in terms of goals
    18:24
    CRUCIAL GOALS FOR CITY
    Those two late strikes could be massive for Manchester City in the title race. They've now not only got a better goal difference than Liverpool, but they've also scored more too. If they lose a match and open the door for Jurgen Klopp's side, that will be crucial
    End of 2nd Half
    90+3'
    FULL-TIME: MANCHESTER CITY 5-0 NEWCASTLE
    That was an absolute demolition, and those two added late goals just compounded the misery for Newcastle, who simply could not get close to Manchester City. What a response that is to the defeat to Real Madrid in mid-week
    90+2'
    Raheem Sterling
    Goal
    Raheem Sterling
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals2
    On target2
    Fouls against1
    GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 5-0 NEWCASTLE
    And there's another! Sterling gets his second of the game, comprehensively firing into the far corner after being well picked out by Grealish. Lovely back-heel from Foden in the build up too
    90+2'
    CANCELO DRAGS WIDE AGAIN
    Sterling gets down the right and pulls back to Cancelo, who drags wide once more - not that it really matters!
    90+1'
    ADDED TIME
    We're into two minutes added on. Just piling on the misery for Newcastle, really
    90'
    Phil Foden
    Goal
    Phil Foden
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 4-0 NEWCASTLE
    The hosts add a fourth, and substitute Foden gets it. Grealish charges down the left, beating Trippier for pace, before pulling back to Zinchenko, whose shot is heading off-target but Foden helps it home
    89'
    BOOKING FOR MATT TARGETT
    He hasn't had a good day really, and gets a yellow card for hauling down Sterling
    Matt Targett
    Yellow card
    Matt Targett
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Corners1
    87'
    FINAL CITY SUB
    Laporte, who's had a terrific afternoon, is withdrawn. He's replaced by Conrad Egan-Riley, a local born academy product
    Aymeric Laporte
    Off
    Aymeric Laporte
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals1
    On target1
    Wide1
    Free Kicks1
    CJ Egan-Riley
    On
    CJ Egan-Riley
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    84'
    SAINT-MAXIMIN FLASHES OVER
    And now another chance, this time to Saint-Maximin, but he clatters way off target
    83'
    WILSON SHOULD SCORE
    He's probably rusty having not played since December, but Callum Wilson should have pulled one back for Newcastle there. He goes through one-on-one, but Ederson comes off his line and saves
    82'
    CITY CRUISING
    Manchester City have been coasting pretty much since taking the lead, but this second half has been so easy for them. They haven't given Newcastle so much as a sniff
    80'
    FINAL NEWCASTLE SUB
    Miguel Almiron is off, replaced by Jacob Murphy
    Miguel Almirón
    Off
    Miguel Almirón
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    Fouls1
    Offsides1
    Jacob Murphy
    On
    Jacob Murphy
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    75'
    BOOKING TO DE BRUYNE
    The Belgian international tracks back and trips Saint-Maximin. Easy decision for the referee
    Kevin De Bruyne
    Yellow card
    Kevin De Bruyne
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Assists1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    75'
    EDERSON IN THE ACTION
    And now Ederson gets a rare touch of the ball, easily claiming a very tame header from Lascelles
    74'
    BRILLIANT CLEARANCE BY FERNANDINHO
    A bit of sloppy play from City leaves to a cross from the right by Trippier. Wilson is waiting to head home but Fernandinho superbly heads it away at full stretch
    72'
    THE RODRI GOAL
    It's poorly defended, but it's also a brilliantly executed game plan
    70'
    BURN GOES IN THE BOOK
    Dan Burn picks up a yellow card for an altercation before a corner
    Dan Burn
    Yellow card
    Dan Burn
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    Yellow Cards1