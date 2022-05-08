Premier League / Matchday 36
Etihad Stadium / 08.05.2022
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
Newcastle United
Manchester City - Newcastle United

Lineups

Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
Newcastle United logo
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester City

Newcastle United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LiverpoolLIV
35258283
2
Manchester CityMCI
34265383
3
ChelseaCHE
351910667
4
ArsenalARS
342031163
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
351951162
13
Newcastle UnitedNEW
3511101443
