Premier League / Matchday 34
Etihad Stadium / 23.04.2022
Manchester City
Completed
5
1
Watford
Live Updates

Manchester City vs Watford - as it happened - Gabriel Jesus nets four as Pep Guardiola's side move four clear at top of Premier League table

Pete Sharland
By
Pete Sharland
Updated 23/04/2022 at 16:05 GMT
-
Jesus hits four as City open up four-point gap
-
FT
FULL TIME: MANCHESTER 5-1 WATFORD
Pep Guardiola's side demolish Watford, moving four points clear of Liverpool at the summit ahead of tomorrow's Merseyside derby.
90'+2
YOUR MAN OF THE MATCH
Gabriel Jesus, obviously. The announcement is met with warm applause.
90'
THREE MINUTES ADDED ON
87'
SAVE!
Grealish does well to get a shot away but he can't find the angle to beat Forster.
86'
WELL WIDE
Cancelo drills a shot well wide of goal. City are on easy street now.
84'
NOT HIS DAY
Grealish, who has been desperately quiet this afternoon, is crowded out, losing possession.
82'
WIDE!
A rare chance for Watford to get on the scoresheet but Joao Pedro fluffs it, glancing his header well wide from point-blank range.
80'
CITY IN CONTROL
Pass, pass, pass. City are knocking the ball around comfortably, happy to see the game out now as we enter the last 10 minutes.
77'
WATFORD SUB
Kayembe is on for Watford - Hodgson's third and final change.
Off
Off
Imran Louza
Watford
Watford
Corners2
On
On
Edo Kayembe
Watford
Watford
76'
WATFORD REMAIN IN HUGE TROUBLE
While City are moving four points clear at the summit, Watford remain deep in trouble, placed 19th and seven points adrift of safety with just five games left to play.
73'
CITY MAINTAIN HIGH TEMPO
City's relentless search for goals shows no sign of waning. They have cut Liverpool's superior goal difference to just 2+ so far today.
71'
CITY SUB
More good news for Watford as the hosts' top goalscorer with 23 Mahrez comes on for Rodri.
Off
Off
Rodri
Manchester City
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Wide1
On
On
Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City
Manchester City
68'
WATFORD SUB
Joao Pedro replaces Samir.
Off
Off
Ismaïla Sarr
Watford
Watford
Fouls against1
Wide1
Offsides1
Free Kicks1
On
On
João Pedro
Watford
Watford
68'
WATFORD SUB
Cathcart comes on for Sarr.
Off
Off
Samir
Watford
Watford
Free Kicks1
On
On
Craig Cathcart
Watford
Watford
-
65'
SAVE!
Forster makes a superb reaction save to deny City their sixth. Gundogan's cross is deflected off Kabasele and Forster's alertnes spares his team mate's blushes.
63'
Live comment icon
Ake comes on for Laporte in City's defence.
Off
Off
Aymeric Laporte
Manchester City
Manchester City
Free Kicks1
Corners1
On
On
Nathan Aké
Manchester City
Manchester City
61'
OFFSIDE
Ederson stays big to deny Dennis but it's all in vain as the offside flag goes up.