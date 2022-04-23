Premier League / Matchday 34
Etihad Stadium / 23.04.2022
Manchester City vs Watford - as it happened - Gabriel Jesus nets four as Pep Guardiola's side move four clear at top of Premier League table
FT
FULL TIME: MANCHESTER 5-1 WATFORD
Pep Guardiola's side demolish Watford, moving four points clear of Liverpool at the summit ahead of tomorrow's Merseyside derby.
90'+2
YOUR MAN OF THE MATCH
Gabriel Jesus, obviously. The announcement is met with warm applause.
90'
THREE MINUTES ADDED ON
87'
SAVE!
Grealish does well to get a shot away but he can't find the angle to beat Forster.
86'
WELL WIDE
Cancelo drills a shot well wide of goal. City are on easy street now.
84'
NOT HIS DAY
Grealish, who has been desperately quiet this afternoon, is crowded out, losing possession.
82'
WIDE!
A rare chance for Watford to get on the scoresheet but Joao Pedro fluffs it, glancing his header well wide from point-blank range.
80'
CITY IN CONTROL
Pass, pass, pass. City are knocking the ball around comfortably, happy to see the game out now as we enter the last 10 minutes.
77'
WATFORD SUB
Kayembe is on for Watford - Hodgson's third and final change.
76'
WATFORD REMAIN IN HUGE TROUBLE
While City are moving four points clear at the summit, Watford remain deep in trouble, placed 19th and seven points adrift of safety with just five games left to play.
73'
CITY MAINTAIN HIGH TEMPO
City's relentless search for goals shows no sign of waning. They have cut Liverpool's superior goal difference to just 2+ so far today.
71'
CITY SUB
More good news for Watford as the hosts' top goalscorer with 23 Mahrez comes on for Rodri.
68'
WATFORD SUB
Joao Pedro replaces Samir.
68'
WATFORD SUB
Cathcart comes on for Sarr.
-
65'
SAVE!
Forster makes a superb reaction save to deny City their sixth. Gundogan's cross is deflected off Kabasele and Forster's alertnes spares his team mate's blushes.
63'
CITY SUB
Ake comes on for Laporte in City's defence.
61'
OFFSIDE
Ederson stays big to deny Dennis but it's all in vain as the offside flag goes up.