Premier League / Matchday 34
Etihad Stadium / 23.04.2022
Etihad Stadium / 23.04.2022
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/watford/teamcenter.shtml
Watford
Manchester City - Watford

Lineups

Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Watford jersey
Watford
4-3-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Watford jersey
Watford
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
Watford logo
Watford jersey
Watford
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester City

Watford

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
32245377
2
LiverpoolLIV
32237276
3
ChelseaCHE
31188562
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
321831157
5
ArsenalARS
321831157
19
WatfordWAT
32642222
