Manchester City - West Ham United

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Manchester City and West Ham United with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 28 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Josep Guardiola or David Moyes? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Manchester City and West Ham United news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Manchester City and West Ham United. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

Tickets: Barclays Premier League official site