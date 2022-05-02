Premier League / Matchday 35
Old Trafford / 02.05.2022
Manchester United
Completed
3
0
Brentford
    MANCHESTER UNITED V BRENTFORD LIVE - UNITED PLAYING FINAL HOME GAME OF PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON AGAINST BEES

    Ibrahim Mustapha
    By
    Ibrahim Mustapha
    Updated 02/05/2022 at 20:50 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    FULL-TIME!
    FT: MAN UTD 3-0 BRENTFORD
    Manchester United ease past Brentford with a comfortable 3-0 victory in their final Premier League home game of the season. United produced one of their best attacking displays in recent memory in Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic's final home game against the Bees with goals from Bruno Fernandes. Cristiano Ronaldo from the spot and Raphael Varane proving the difference.
    Ronaldo, Fernandes on target as Man Utd ease past Brentford
    90'
    TWO MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
    87'
    MAN UTD WINDING THE CLOCK DOWN
    This game is over as a contest.
    85'
    CAN BRENTFORD GET A GOAL?
    The visitors have not been particularly bad tonight but their attacks have lacked urgency since Ronaldo scored from the spot in the 61st minute.
    82'
    ALMOST A GOAL FOR JONES!
    A corner swung into the box almost finds Jones who simply had to get a touch on it to put it away, but it evades him! That really would have been the icing on the cake for the United fans.
    81'
    UNITED WANT ANOTHER
    Brentford seem to have accepted this game is beyond them and United are pushing forward. Fernandes' speculative shot from range deflects wide.
    76'
    Live comment icon
    SUB FOR BRENTFORD
    Mbeumo comes off for Wissa.
    Bryan Mbeumo
    Off
    Bryan Mbeumo
    Brentford
    Brentford
    On target2
    Wide2
    Yoane Wissa
    On
    Yoane Wissa
    Brentford
    Brentford
    74'
    ELANGA, MATA COME OFF
    It's also a fond Old Trafford farewell for Mata. He makes way for Jones. Elanga also comes off for Cavani in what looks likely to be his last United game at Old Trafford.
    Anthony Elanga
    Off
    Anthony Elanga
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Assists1
    Fouls against2
    Edinson Cavani
    On
    Edinson Cavani
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    72'
    Live comment icon
    Raphaël Varane
    Goal
    Raphaël Varane
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls1
    GOAL! VARANE PUTS UNITED THREE UP!
    A corner swung into the box is met by Varane near the penalty box. He leans back, gets a volley away and it deflects off Jansson into the net! It's Varane's first goal in a United shirt.
    71'
    ALMOST AN OWN GOAL!
    Ronaldo's cross deflects off Jansson and is heading towards goal, forcing Raya to parry behind for a corner! Brentford have made two subs. Dasilva and Jensen come on for Janelt and Norgaard.
    70'
    FAREWELL MATIC
    Matic is being applauded by the United fans on his final Old Trafford appearance. He comes off for Fred.
    65'
    THE TEMPO HAS DROPPED
    United are stroking the ball around confidently while Brentford try and work out how they are going to get a goal back at the very least.
    63'
    HOW DO BRENTFORD RESPOND?
    That Ronaldo penalty seems to have taken the sting out of Brentford when they're on the ball. Ronaldo has been immense tonight just like he has been in recent weeks. He will surely be a part of Man Utd's plans next season.
    61'
    Live comment icon
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Penalty
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Goals1
    On target2
    Fouls against1
    Offsides2
    GOAL! RONALDO SCORES FROM THE SPOT!
    He smashes his penalty into the bottom corner and United extend their lead. Nine of United's last 11 goals in the Premier League have been scored by Ronaldo and it's his 18th in the league this season.
    60'
    PENALTY TO MAN UTD!
    On the break, Ronaldo gets into the box and Henry barges him over just moments after the Portuguese did the same to him! Definitely a penalty.
    59'
    BRENTFORD PUSHING UP
    The visitors have been on top in this second half with United getting progressively deeper. The home fans are roaring United to get forward.
    56'
    GOOD EFFORT FROM ERIKSEN
    Eriksen takes the free-kick. He gets plenty of power behind it and it forces De Gea to parry away to his left.
    54'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW FOR MATIC
    Matic is booked after dragging back Eriksen as he tries to launch a counter-attack.
    Nemanja Matic
    Yellow card
    Nemanja Matic
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    52'
    JUST WIDE FROM FERNANDES!
    United come close aagin! Matic's dinked ball through the heart of Brentford's defence puts Fernandes into a one-on-one, but his first touch takes him away from goal and he drags his shot looking for the bottom corner wide.
    49'
    DALOT OFFSIDE!
    Dalot plays a delightful one-two with Ronaldo and gets a shot away which deflects off Raya onto the bar, but the Italian was offside when he got the ball back.