Premier League / Matchday 29
Old Trafford / 12.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Advertisement
Ad

Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur Summary

Lineups

Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-3-3
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-3-3
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
28223369
2
LiverpoolLIV
27196263
3
ChelseaCHE
27168356
4
ArsenalARS
25153748
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
28138747
7
Tottenham HotspurTOT
26143945
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Chalobah, Mount and Havertz all net as Chelsea see off Norwich after chaotic day

11 hours ago

Premier League

'Will we like it? No' - Tuchel 'not happy' as Christensen seems set to leave Chelsea

09/03/2022 at 15:34

Related matches

Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Liverpool
12/03
Brentford
-
-
Burnley
12/03
Leeds United
-
-
Norwich City
13/03
Everton
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers
13/03

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 12 March 2022.

Catch the latest Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.