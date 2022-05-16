Premier League / Matchday 37
Newcastle United
Completed
2
0
Arsenal
    Newcastle v Arsenal live updates - latest Premier League score as Gunners look to regain fourth spot

    Ibrahim Mustapha
    By
    Ibrahim Mustapha
    Updated 16/05/2022 at 20:59 GMT
    22:00
    MATCH REPORT
    While there can't be many Arsenal fans who want to relive that game, here's our match report just in case.
    Newcastle dent Arsenal’s Champions League dream to hand Spurs final-day advantage
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FULL TIME - NEWCASTLE 2-0 ARSENAL
    It's a horrible, horrible night for Arsenal, whose performance merited nothing other than defeat.
    They will go into their final game against Everton two points behind Spurs and hoping for a favour from rock-bottom Norwich. It'll be interesting to see how Arteta rationalises this one.
    90+6'
    WILSON NEARLY MAKES IT THREE
    ... but Ramsdale saves Arsenal further humiliation.
    90+5'
    CUSTOMARY XHAKA YELLOW CARD
    It wouldn't be a truly terrible Arsenal performance without one!
    Granit Xhaka
    Yellow card
    Granit Xhaka
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    90+4'
    LATE SUB FOR NEWCASTLE
    ... with Dwight Gayle coming on for Wilson.
    Callum Wilson
    Off
    Callum Wilson
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    Dwight Gayle
    On
    Dwight Gayle
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    85'
    Bruno Guimarães
    Goal
    Bruno Guimarães
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    GOAL! NEWCASTLE 2-0 ARSENAL
    It's disastrous from Arsenal. Wilson gets in behind, Ramsdale makes the save, but Guimaraes is there on the follow-up. It's all over.
    82'
    ARSENAL ALMOST EQUALISE!
    The ball falls perfectly for Odegaard in the box, but his shot is blocked.
    81'
    ALMOST A WORLDIE!
    Wilson spots Ramsdale off his line and attempts an audacious long-range lob, but it drops narrowly wide.
    79'
    NEWCASTLE SHOULD HAVE KILLED IT THERE
    A misplaced pass from Pepe gifts Fraser and Murphy a two-on-one. The latter ends up with the ball at his feet on the edge of the area, but fails to beat Ramsdale.
    77'
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR NEWCASTLE
    ... Ryan Fraser and Jacob Murphy coming on for Saint-Maximin and Almiron respectively.
    Allan Saint-Maximin
    Off
    Allan Saint-Maximin
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    Ryan Fraser
    On
    Ryan Fraser
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    73'
    ARTETA MAKES A LAST ROLL OF THE DICE
    ... bringing on Nicolas Pepe for Gabriel.
    Gabriel
    Off
    Gabriel
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Nicolas Pépé
    On
    Nicolas Pépé
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    72'
    NEWCASTLE GO CLOSE!
    Newcastle come forwards at pace and Krafth gets to the byline, crossing for Wilson. His shot is deflected narrowly wide of the far post, with Ramsdale stranded.
    71'
    ELNENY TESTS DUBRAVKA
    ... but there's nowhere near enough power on his long-range effort to beat the Newcastle goalkeeper.
    70'
    ARSENAL CORNERS COME TO NOTHING
    Twice Arsenal win a corner, twice Cedric steps up and twice Newcastle clear.
    67'
    SET PIECE DANGER
    Newcastle win a corner and Ramsdale fumbles the ball to Joelinton, but the Newcastle man is denied the space to turn and shoot.
    63'
    GOOD CHANCE!
    Joelinton thrashes in another dangerous ball, which Wilson turns over the crossbar.
    62'
    ARTETA MAKES A THIRD SUBSTITUTION
    ... bringing off Tavares for Lacazette as he chases an equaliser.
    Nuno Tavares
    Off
    Nuno Tavares
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Alexandre Lacazette
    On
    Alexandre Lacazette
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    59'
    WAYWARD EFFORT
    Saka works an opening 25 yards out, but smashes his shot into the stands.
    55'
    Ben White
    Own goal
    Ben White
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    GOAL! NEWCASTLE 1-0 ARSENAL
    It's far, far too easy for Newcastle. Joelinton gets in behind on the left and whips a cross to the onrushing Wilson, which is turned home by White for an own goal.
    52'
    ARSENAL MAKE ANOTHER CHANGE
    ... with Smith Rowe switching out for Gabriel Martinelli after a rare off-night.
    Emile Smith Rowe
    Off
    Emile Smith Rowe
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Gabriel Martinelli
    On
    Gabriel Martinelli
    Arsenal
    Arsenal