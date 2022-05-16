Premier League / Matchday 37
St James' Park / 16.05.2022
Newcastle v Arsenal live updates - latest Premier League score as Gunners look to regain fourth spot
22:00
MATCH REPORT
While there can't be many Arsenal fans who want to relive that game, here's our match report just in case.
Newcastle dent Arsenal’s Champions League dream to hand Spurs final-day advantage
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - NEWCASTLE 2-0 ARSENAL
It's a horrible, horrible night for Arsenal, whose performance merited nothing other than defeat.
They will go into their final game against Everton two points behind Spurs and hoping for a favour from rock-bottom Norwich. It'll be interesting to see how Arteta rationalises this one.
90+6'
WILSON NEARLY MAKES IT THREE
... but Ramsdale saves Arsenal further humiliation.
90+5'
CUSTOMARY XHAKA YELLOW CARD
It wouldn't be a truly terrible Arsenal performance without one!
Yellow card
Granit Xhaka
Arsenal
90+4'
LATE SUB FOR NEWCASTLE
... with Dwight Gayle coming on for Wilson.
Off
Callum Wilson
Newcastle United
On
Dwight Gayle
Newcastle United
85'
Goal
Bruno Guimarães
Newcastle United
GOAL! NEWCASTLE 2-0 ARSENAL
It's disastrous from Arsenal. Wilson gets in behind, Ramsdale makes the save, but Guimaraes is there on the follow-up. It's all over.
82'
ARSENAL ALMOST EQUALISE!
The ball falls perfectly for Odegaard in the box, but his shot is blocked.
81'
ALMOST A WORLDIE!
Wilson spots Ramsdale off his line and attempts an audacious long-range lob, but it drops narrowly wide.
79'
NEWCASTLE SHOULD HAVE KILLED IT THERE
A misplaced pass from Pepe gifts Fraser and Murphy a two-on-one. The latter ends up with the ball at his feet on the edge of the area, but fails to beat Ramsdale.
77'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR NEWCASTLE
... Ryan Fraser and Jacob Murphy coming on for Saint-Maximin and Almiron respectively.
Off
Allan Saint-Maximin
Newcastle United
On
Ryan Fraser
Newcastle United
73'
ARTETA MAKES A LAST ROLL OF THE DICE
... bringing on Nicolas Pepe for Gabriel.
Off
Gabriel
Arsenal
On
Nicolas Pépé
Arsenal
72'
NEWCASTLE GO CLOSE!
Newcastle come forwards at pace and Krafth gets to the byline, crossing for Wilson. His shot is deflected narrowly wide of the far post, with Ramsdale stranded.
71'
ELNENY TESTS DUBRAVKA
... but there's nowhere near enough power on his long-range effort to beat the Newcastle goalkeeper.
70'
ARSENAL CORNERS COME TO NOTHING
Twice Arsenal win a corner, twice Cedric steps up and twice Newcastle clear.
67'
SET PIECE DANGER
Newcastle win a corner and Ramsdale fumbles the ball to Joelinton, but the Newcastle man is denied the space to turn and shoot.
63'
GOOD CHANCE!
Joelinton thrashes in another dangerous ball, which Wilson turns over the crossbar.
62'
ARTETA MAKES A THIRD SUBSTITUTION
... bringing off Tavares for Lacazette as he chases an equaliser.
Off
Nuno Tavares
Arsenal
On
Alexandre Lacazette
Arsenal
59'
WAYWARD EFFORT
Saka works an opening 25 yards out, but smashes his shot into the stands.
55'
Own goal
Ben White
Arsenal
Own goal1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL! NEWCASTLE 1-0 ARSENAL
It's far, far too easy for Newcastle. Joelinton gets in behind on the left and whips a cross to the onrushing Wilson, which is turned home by White for an own goal.
52'
ARSENAL MAKE ANOTHER CHANGE
... with Smith Rowe switching out for Gabriel Martinelli after a rare off-night.
Off
Emile Smith Rowe
Arsenal
Corners2
On
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal