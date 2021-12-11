Norwich City - Manchester United
Follow the Premier League live Football match between Norwich City and Manchester United with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 11 December 2021.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Dean Smith or Ralf Rangnick? Find out by following our live matchcast.
This is sizable game for both clubs, and the pair of them are in similar positions - yes, in a way. Both started the season in hilariously miserable fashion, but fired their managers later than they ought to have done, and now both are improving quickly.
Norwich will still have to work hard to stay up, but before the appointment of Dean Smith, that looked an impossibility. Real talk, though Newcastle and Watford might be worse, it's hard to see them getting more points than anyone else - they've scored at least fewer goals than every other side in the league, and conceded at least one more than every other side in the league. Make no mistake about it, they're in shtuck.
United, meanwhile, have pulled themselves together just in time. The title is gone - and had the players performed to their maximum, they had the ability to challenge - but they're now well-placed to make the top four and still in the Champions League. That said, given the way they hobbled through the final part of last season, it's a fair while since they played well consistently and if Ralf Rangnick can't make that happen, he won't be in the big chair for long.
Evening all, and welcome to Norwich City v Manchester United!