Premier League / Matchday 38
Carrow Road / 22.05.2022
Live
Live Updates
NORWICH V TOTTENHAM - SPURS HIT FIVE TO SECURE TOP-FOUR SPOT
FULL TIME
A GREAT DAY FOR SPURS FANS
They scored five, secured a top-four spot and Son a share of the golden boot. A fine day for the travelling fans at Carrow Road.
87'
KANE SHOOTS AT GOAL
But he sends the effort wide of the target.
85'
SALAH HAS SCORED AT LIVERPOOL
The golden boot will be shared at present. Can Spurs get Son another goal?
81'
WHAT A DAY THIS IS FOR SPURS FANS
The bigger drama is elsewhere but in terms of low-jeopardy joy they have had a lovely sunny day out at Carrow Road.
76'
GOAL FOR SPURS!
Son is now leading the golden boot race. Moura put in the free kick which was cleared to the edge of the box where Son turned inside and curled an unstoppable effort home.
74'
WINKS AND BERGWIJN COME ON
They replace Bentancur and Emerson.
71'
GOAL FOR SPURS!
Son has his goal and for now a share of the golden boot. Kane played a ball to Moura on the edge of the box and he backheeled to Son who slotted under Krul's legs.
64'
GOAL FOR SPURS!
This time Kulusevski shoots himself after being played in by Kane and turning in on his left foot and crashes the ball high into the top corner.
61'
KULUSEVSKI REBUFFS GOAL TO TRY SON SET-UP
The January signing rounded Krul but seeing Son in the centre tried to slide the ball to him but Aarons came in to clear on the line.
56'
PUKKI WITH A CHANCE
Norwich's best so far, a nice cross from Giannoulis but Pukki heads into the ground and wide of the target.
55'
SON WITH HIS FIRST CHANCE
But his left-footed strike is parried away by Krul.
50'
SLOW START TO SECOND HALF
Little threat to either goal yet.
46'
NORWICH GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
HALF TIME
JOB DONE FROM SPURS
The second half could just be about trying to get Son a goal or two.
45+1'
DECENT CROSS FROM SESSEGNON
But Kane heads straight at Krul.
44'
HANLEY MEETS CORNER WITH HEADER
But he heads well wide of the target.
43'
PANICKY FROM LLORIS
A cross from Giannoulis has him backpedalling across line and he pushes wide for a corner.
41'
SORENSEN HACKS KANE
And the Norwich man lucky not to get a booking.
36'
BYRAM TAKEN OFF FOR NORWICH
It's a tactical substitution with Zimmerman replacing him.
32'
GOAL FOR SPURS!
Kane scores with a diving header. This game is surely done now and even the most bed-wetting of Spurs fans can be confident they will not capitulate their advantage. An awful pass from Krul which was intercepted by Bentancur but a wonderful clip into the box to set up his captain for his second assist.