Premier League / Matchday 38
Carrow Road / 22.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norwich-city/teamcenter.shtml
Norwich City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Norwich City - Tottenham Hotspur

Lineups

Norwich City jersey
Norwich City
3-4-3
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Norwich City jersey
Norwich City
3-4-3
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Norwich City logo
Norwich City jersey
Norwich City
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
37286390
2
LiverpoolLIV
37278289
3
ChelseaCHE
372011671
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
372151168
5
ArsenalARS
372131366
20
Norwich CityNOR
37572522
