Premier League / Matchday 33
St. Mary's Stadium / 16.04.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Southampton v Arsenal live updates - latest Premier League score as Gunners try to stop losing streak
- All
- Highlights
-
REPORT:
Thanks for joining us.
Bednarek fires winner as Arsenal suffer another top four blow
End of 2nd Half
90+6'
FULL-TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 1-0 ARSENAL
Southampton have held on to secure a priceless victory! Their first win since the end of February.
For Arsenal, it is three defeats in a row and the Gunners have failed to capitalise on Tottenham's loss to Brighton.
Image credit: Getty Images
90+5'
YELLOW CARD
Shane Long is booked for Saints.
Gabriel Martinelli then tries a speculative effort from 20 yards, but the ball sails over the crossbar. That, you think, should be that.
90+5'
SAVE!
Ward-Prowse's free-kick at goal from the left side of the area is saved by Ramsdale.
90+2'
SOUTHAMPTON LATE CHANGE
Tino Livramento comes on for Mohamed Elyounossi with just under three minutes of stoppage time to play.
Off
Mohamed Elyounoussi
Southampton
Assists1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against3
On
Valentino Livramento
Southampton
90+1'
YELLOW CARD
Ben White is booked as he brings down Elyounossi on the edge of the area.
Yellow card
Ben White
Arsenal
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
89'
FIVE ADDITIONAL MINUTES
It looks like we are getting quite a bit of stoppage time here.
86'
ANOTHER BIG SAVE!
Xhaka has a go from distance, but there is not much power on the strike, and Forster tips it away.
83'
DOUBLE CHANCE FOR ARSENAL!
A ball slipped into Saka is hit straight at Forster in the middle of the goal, and soon after, Odegaard comes close with a shot from inside the area that narrowly misses the near post and goes wide into the side netting.
82'
SOUTHAMPTON CHANGE
Nathan Redmond comes on for Stuart Armstrong, who cannot continue after his injury.
Off
Stuart Armstrong
Southampton
On target1
Fouls against1
Offsides1
On
Nathan Redmond
Southampton
76'
STOPPAGE IN PLAY
Stuart Armstrong goes down and needs some attention.
73'
SOUTHAMPTON CHANGE
Shane Long comes on for Armando Broja, who did look leggy and a bit tired.
Off
Armando Broja
Southampton
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Offsides1
On
Shane Long
Southampton
72'
ANOTHER FANTASTIC SAVE!
Forster dives to his left to keep out Smith Rowe with another huge save!
A ball comes into the box, which comes off the back of Valery. The ball finds Smith Rowe, who does not connect cleanly with the ball, but it is on target, but the Southampton goalkeeper is there to keep it out with a great stop.
69'
ARSENAL SUBSTITUTION
Nicolas Pepe replaces Nuno Tavares for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta is really going for it.
Off
Nuno Tavares
Arsenal
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Nicolas Pépé
Arsenal
66'
JUST OVER TWENTY TO GO
Just over twenty minutes to go here. Nicolas Pepe is warming up on the touchline and looks poised to come on.
Image credit: Getty Images
62'
ARSENAL SHOOTING FROM RANGE
Two long-range strikes in two minutes by Arsenal, as Odegaard fires well over, before Saka fires just wide from the left edge of the box. Forster did look beaten, but the strike was off target.
With Saints sitting deep, Arsenal are struggling to get touches in the opposition penalty area, but are currently dominating the ball.
61'
BACK THREE FOR ARSENAL
It looks like Arsenal have switched to a back three with that change. Xhaka has dropped back to fill in on the left side of the defence, with Gabriel and White alongside him.
Saka is now a wing back on the right, with Tavares on the left. This could give Odegaard licence to play more as a No.10 and make runs forward.
60'
ARSENAL CHANGE
Mikel Arteta shuffles his pack, as Emile Smith Rowe replaces Cedric Soares. This suggests a change in shape for Arsenal.
Off
Cédric Soares
Arsenal
Wide1
Free Kicks3
Corners1
On
Emile Smith Rowe
Arsenal
56'
YELLOW CARD
Broja bundles into White, but it is very harsh, as White makes a meal of it despite a lack of contact.
The Albanian striker is booked.
Yellow card
Armando Broja
Southampton
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Offsides1
53'
POOR CORNER!
The resulting corner kick from Ward-Prowse is poor, and it is delivered straight into the arms of Ramsdale.