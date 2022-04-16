Premier League / Matchday 33
St. Mary's Stadium / 16.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/southampton/teamcenter.shtml
Southampton
Completed
1
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates

    Southampton v Arsenal live updates - latest Premier League score as Gunners try to stop losing streak

    Ben Snowball
    By
    Ben Snowball
    Updated 16/04/2022 at 15:59 GMT
    -
    Live comment icon
    REPORT:
    Thanks for joining us.
    Bednarek fires winner as Arsenal suffer another top four blow
    End of 2nd Half
    90+6'
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 1-0 ARSENAL
    Southampton have held on to secure a priceless victory! Their first win since the end of February.
    For Arsenal, it is three defeats in a row and the Gunners have failed to capitalise on Tottenham's loss to Brighton.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90+5'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Shane Long is booked for Saints.
    Gabriel Martinelli then tries a speculative effort from 20 yards, but the ball sails over the crossbar. That, you think, should be that.
    90+5'
    Live comment icon
    SAVE!
    Ward-Prowse's free-kick at goal from the left side of the area is saved by Ramsdale.
    90+2'
    Live comment icon
    SOUTHAMPTON LATE CHANGE
    Tino Livramento comes on for Mohamed Elyounossi with just under three minutes of stoppage time to play.
    Mohamed Elyounoussi
    Off
    Mohamed Elyounoussi
    Southampton
    Southampton
    Assists1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls against3
    Valentino Livramento
    On
    Valentino Livramento
    Southampton
    Southampton
    90+1'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Ben White is booked as he brings down Elyounossi on the edge of the area.
    Ben White
    Yellow card
    Ben White
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks1
    89'
    Live comment icon
    FIVE ADDITIONAL MINUTES
    It looks like we are getting quite a bit of stoppage time here.
    86'
    Live comment icon
    ANOTHER BIG SAVE!
    Xhaka has a go from distance, but there is not much power on the strike, and Forster tips it away.
    83'
    DOUBLE CHANCE FOR ARSENAL!
    A ball slipped into Saka is hit straight at Forster in the middle of the goal, and soon after, Odegaard comes close with a shot from inside the area that narrowly misses the near post and goes wide into the side netting.
    82'
    Live comment icon
    SOUTHAMPTON CHANGE
    Nathan Redmond comes on for Stuart Armstrong, who cannot continue after his injury.
    Stuart Armstrong
    Off
    Stuart Armstrong
    Southampton
    Southampton
    On target1
    Fouls against1
    Offsides1
    Nathan Redmond
    On
    Nathan Redmond
    Southampton
    Southampton
    76'
    Live comment icon
    STOPPAGE IN PLAY
    Stuart Armstrong goes down and needs some attention.
    73'
    Live comment icon
    SOUTHAMPTON CHANGE
    Shane Long comes on for Armando Broja, who did look leggy and a bit tired.
    Armando Broja
    Off
    Armando Broja
    Southampton
    Southampton
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Offsides1
    Shane Long
    On
    Shane Long
    Southampton
    Southampton
    72'
    Live comment icon
    ANOTHER FANTASTIC SAVE!
    Forster dives to his left to keep out Smith Rowe with another huge save!
    A ball comes into the box, which comes off the back of Valery. The ball finds Smith Rowe, who does not connect cleanly with the ball, but it is on target, but the Southampton goalkeeper is there to keep it out with a great stop.
    69'
    Live comment icon
    ARSENAL SUBSTITUTION
    Nicolas Pepe replaces Nuno Tavares for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta is really going for it.
    Nuno Tavares
    Off
    Nuno Tavares
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Free Kicks1
    Nicolas Pépé
    On
    Nicolas Pépé
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    66'
    JUST OVER TWENTY TO GO
    Just over twenty minutes to go here. Nicolas Pepe is warming up on the touchline and looks poised to come on.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    62'
    ARSENAL SHOOTING FROM RANGE
    Two long-range strikes in two minutes by Arsenal, as Odegaard fires well over, before Saka fires just wide from the left edge of the box. Forster did look beaten, but the strike was off target.
    With Saints sitting deep, Arsenal are struggling to get touches in the opposition penalty area, but are currently dominating the ball.
    61'
    BACK THREE FOR ARSENAL
    It looks like Arsenal have switched to a back three with that change. Xhaka has dropped back to fill in on the left side of the defence, with Gabriel and White alongside him.
    Saka is now a wing back on the right, with Tavares on the left. This could give Odegaard licence to play more as a No.10 and make runs forward.
    60'
    Live comment icon
    ARSENAL CHANGE
    Mikel Arteta shuffles his pack, as Emile Smith Rowe replaces Cedric Soares. This suggests a change in shape for Arsenal.
    Cédric Soares
    Off
    Cédric Soares
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Wide1
    Free Kicks3
    Corners1
    Emile Smith Rowe
    On
    Emile Smith Rowe
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    56'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Broja bundles into White, but it is very harsh, as White makes a meal of it despite a lack of contact.
    The Albanian striker is booked.
    Armando Broja
    Yellow card
    Armando Broja
    Southampton
    Southampton
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Offsides1
    53'
    POOR CORNER!
    The resulting corner kick from Ward-Prowse is poor, and it is delivered straight into the arms of Ramsdale.