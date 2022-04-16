Premier League / Matchday 33
St. Mary's Stadium / 16.04.2022
Southampton
Not started
-
-
Arsenal
Southampton - Arsenal

Lineups

Southampton jersey
Southampton
4-4-2
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Southampton logo
Southampton jersey
Southampton
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Southampton

Arsenal

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
31235374
2
LiverpoolLIV
31227273
3
ChelseaCHE
30188462
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
311831057
5
ArsenalARS
301731054
14
SouthamptonSOU
318121136
