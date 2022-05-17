Premier League / Matchday 37
St. Mary's Stadium / 17.05.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Premier League result: Liverpool win at Southampton as Jurgen Klopp’s side move to within a point of Manchester City ahead of season finale
- All
- Highlights
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL TIME!
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool.
The title race will go to the last day with just a point between Man City and Liverpool.
90+2'
SOUTHAMPTON PRESSURE
The home side have barely been in the Liverpool half in this second period but they put together a late rally to at least test the visiting rearguard with a series of probing crosses.
90'
THREE MINUTES ADDED
Liverpool are closing in on victory.
89'
87'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Konate heads a left-wing corner just over the top.
85'
THE TRAVELLING KOP ARE IN FINE VOICE
Liverpool's fans have been singing joyously for much of the contest. There's real trust in all of the squad and most will still be buoyant from Saturday's Wembley triumph.
83'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Keita on for Firmino.
Off
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
On target1
Blocked Shots3
Wide1
Offsides1
On
Naby Keïta
Liverpool
81'
SOUTHAMPTON CHANGE
Adams on for Broja.
Off
Armando Broja
Southampton
Fouls against2
On
Ché Adams
Southampton
79'
JOEL'S JOY
That was Matip's third goal of the season.
Image credit: Getty Images
77'
VIDEO: BREAKTHROUGH FOR KLOPP AND CO!
How big could that Matip goal be in the context of the title race?
75'
SAINTS CAUTION
Stephens booked.
Yellow card
Jack Stephens
Southampton
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
73'
AS IT STANDS
The title race will go down to the wire. City will be a point clear going into the final weekend of the season.
71'
SOUTHAMPTON CHANGES
It's a double change. Armstrong and Romeu come on for the home side.
Off
Nathan Tella
Southampton
Assists1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
On
Stuart Armstrong
Southampton
69'
SOUTHAMPTON CAUTION
Tella is booked.
Yellow card
Nathan Tella
Southampton
Assists1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
67'
Goal
Joel Matip
Liverpool
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! SOUTHAMPTON 1-2 LIVERPOOL
Matip flicks a looping header into the top corner after Elyounoussi had failed in his attempt to clear a left-wing corner.
67'
65'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Origi on for Elliott.
Off
Harvey Elliott
Liverpool
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Wide2
Corners1
On
Divock Origi
Liverpool
64'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Firmino exchanges passes with Elliott but curls straight at McCarthy from 25 yards out.
62'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Firmino plays a delightful touch into Jones's path but the midfielder's curler from just outside the box ends up wide of the far post.
60'
DID YOU KNOW?
Southampton are just one goal short of recording 100 against Liverpool in all league games.