Premier League / Matchday 37
St. Mary's Stadium / 17.05.2022
Southampton - Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp blasts fixture schedule that sees his Liverpool side play Southampton three days after FA Cup final
Jurgen Klopp admitted the shine had been taken off his side's FA Cup final win over Chelsea by having to prepare for a must-win Premier League game so quickly afterwards. The Reds are still in the hunt for the quadruple, but will need to take all three points from their visit to Southampton. Klopp said his team's schedule "makes no sense".
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
0
Draws
4
Wins
Recent matches
Southampton
Liverpool
