Premier League / Matchday 37
St. Mary's Stadium / 17.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/southampton/teamcenter.shtml
Southampton
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Advertisement
Ad

Southampton - Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp blasts fixture schedule that sees his Liverpool side play Southampton three days after FA Cup final

Jurgen Klopp admitted the shine had been taken off his side's FA Cup final win over Chelsea by having to prepare for a must-win Premier League game so quickly afterwards. The Reds are still in the hunt for the quadruple, but will need to take all three points from their visit to Southampton. Klopp said his team's schedule "makes no sense".

Rob Hemingway
By
Rob Hemingway
Published 16/05/2022 at 13:03 GMT
Read all

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Southampton logo
Southampton jersey
Southampton
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Southampton

Liverpool

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
37286390
2
LiverpoolLIV
36268286
3
ChelseaCHE
362010670
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
372151168
5
ArsenalARS
362131266
15
SouthamptonSOU
369131440
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Brentford stage stunning fightback to deepen Everton’s relegation woes

16 hours ago

Premier League

Mahrez misses late penalty as Man City held at West Ham to take title race to the wire

12 hours ago

Related matches

Newcastle United
-
-
Arsenal
20:00
Everton
2
3
Brentford
Leeds United
1
1
Brighton & Hove Albion
West Ham United
2
2
Manchester City

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Southampton and Liverpool with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 17 May 2022.

Catch the latest Southampton and Liverpool news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.