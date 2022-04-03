Video
Football
Premier League
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Table
Top scorers
Previous winners
Premier League / Matchday 31
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 03.04.2022
Tottenham Hotspur
Completed
5
1
Newcastle United
B. Davies
(42')
M. Doherty
(47')
H. Son
(54')
Emerson Royal
(63')
S. Bergwijn
(83')
F. Schär
(39')
Summary
Live
Stats
Lineups
Table
News
Related matches
Tottenham Hotspur - Newcastle United
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United
Full live comments
