Premier League / Matchday 31
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 03.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Completed
5
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newcastle-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Newcastle United
Advertisement
Ad

Tottenham Hotspur - Newcastle United

Tottenham fight back to thrash Newcastle to boost top-four hopes

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Premier League - Tottenham 5 (Davies 43', Doherty 48', Son 54', Royal 64', Bergwijn 83') Newcastle 1 (Schar 39')

Sam Few
By
Sam Few
Updated 03/04/2022 at 18:23 GMT
Read all

Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United

Statistics

Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United logo
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
5

Goals

1
61%
Possession
39%
2
Corners
3
11
Free kicks
10
0
Offside
4

Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United logo
Newcastle United
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
30234373
2
LiverpoolLIV
30226272
3
ChelseaCHE
29178459
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
301731054
5
ArsenalARS
28173854
15
Newcastle UnitedNEW
307101331
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Kane is reminding me of Maradona, says Ginola

4 hours ago

Premier League

Bowen sinks ten-man Everton to keep Hammers in European hunt

7 hours ago

Related matches

Crystal Palace
-
-
Arsenal
20:00
West Ham United
2
1
Everton
Manchester United
1
1
Leicester City
Chelsea
1
4
Brentford

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 3 April 2022.

Catch the latest Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.