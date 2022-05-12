Premier League / Matchday 22
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 12.05.2022
Live
Live Updates
Premier League result: Tottenham crush 10-man Arsenal to reignite top-four bid
End of 2nd Half
90+2'
FULL TIME!
Spurs 3-0 Arsenal.
The battle for the top four is back ON!
90'
TWO MINUTES ADDED
Xhaka also goes in the book.
Yellow card
Granit Xhaka
Arsenal
88'
ANOTHER GUNNERS CAUTION
This time it's Odegaard who goes in the book.
Yellow card
Martin Ødegaard
Arsenal
86'
ARSENAL CAUTION
Smith-Rowe booked for pulling back Lucas.
Yellow card
Emile Smith Rowe
Arsenal
84'
THE PAIN IS ALMOST OVER FOR ARSENAL
The home support are in strong voice. This result has never really been in doubt since the early red card.
82'
SPURS CHANGE
Davies off, Rodon on.
Off
Ben Davies
Tottenham Hotspur
On
Joe Rodon
Tottenham Hotspur
81'
ARSENAL CHANCE
Odegaard meets a cut back from the left but sees his low strike well saved by Lloris.
80'
AS IT STANDS
A reminder that this reignites the battle for fourth spot.
Arsenal in fourth will stay on 66 points. Spurs will be a point behind in fifth.
The games left? Last two for Arsenal: Newcastle a, Everton H
Last two for Spurs: Burnley H, Norwich a
78'
76'
ARSENAL CHANGE
Gabriel off, Nuno Tavares on.
Off
Eddie Nketiah
Arsenal
On
Alexandre Lacazette
Arsenal
75'
73'
ARSENAL CHANGE
Lacazette on for Nketiah.
73'
SPURS CHANGE
Lucas Moura on for Kulusevski.
Off
Dejan Kulusevski
Tottenham Hotspur
On
Lucas Moura
Tottenham Hotspur
72'
SPURS CHANGE
Son off, Bergwijn on.
Off
Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur
On
Steven Bergwijn
Tottenham Hotspur
69'
A NIGHT TO FORGET FOR ARTETA AND CO
Arsenal continue to attack when they can get the ball but it would take something sensational to get anything now, particularly with 10 men.
67'
65'
ARSENAL CHANGE
Smith-Rowe on for Martinelli.
Off
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
On
Emile Smith Rowe
Arsenal
64'
ALMOST FOUR
Son stretches for Sessegnon's cut back but can only balloon over the top.
62'
SPURS CHANCE!
Kane fizzes in a swerving shot from 25 yards out that Ramsdale is forced to parry away.
61'
OLE!
Spurs are knocking it about with ease and the crowd are loving it.