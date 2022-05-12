Premier League / Matchday 22
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 12.05.2022
Tottenham Hotspur
Completed
3
0
1
Arsenal
    Premier League result: Tottenham crush 10-man Arsenal to reignite top-four bid

    Pete Sharland
    By
    Pete Sharland
    Updated 12/05/2022 at 20:35 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90+2'
    FULL TIME!
    Spurs 3-0 Arsenal.
    The battle for the top four is back ON!
    90'
    TWO MINUTES ADDED
    Xhaka also goes in the book.
    Granit Xhaka
    Yellow card
    Granit Xhaka
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    88'
    ANOTHER GUNNERS CAUTION
    This time it's Odegaard who goes in the book.
    Martin Ødegaard
    Yellow card
    Martin Ødegaard
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    On target3
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Wide1
    86'
    ARSENAL CAUTION
    Smith-Rowe booked for pulling back Lucas.
    Emile Smith Rowe
    Yellow card
    Emile Smith Rowe
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Yellow Cards1
    84'
    THE PAIN IS ALMOST OVER FOR ARSENAL
    The home support are in strong voice. This result has never really been in doubt since the early red card.
    82'
    SPURS CHANGE
    Davies off, Rodon on.
    Ben Davies
    Off
    Ben Davies
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Joe Rodon
    On
    Joe Rodon
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    81'
    ARSENAL CHANCE
    Odegaard meets a cut back from the left but sees his low strike well saved by Lloris.
    80'
    AS IT STANDS
    A reminder that this reignites the battle for fourth spot.
    Arsenal in fourth will stay on 66 points. Spurs will be a point behind in fifth.
    The games left? Last two for Arsenal: Newcastle a, Everton H
    Last two for Spurs: Burnley H, Norwich a
    78'
    76'
    ARSENAL CHANGE
    Gabriel off, Nuno Tavares on.
    Eddie Nketiah
    Off
    Eddie Nketiah
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    On target1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Alexandre Lacazette
    On
    Alexandre Lacazette
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    75'
    73'
    ARSENAL CHANGE
    Lacazette on for Nketiah.
    73'
    SPURS CHANGE
    Lucas Moura on for Kulusevski.
    Dejan Kulusevski
    Off
    Dejan Kulusevski
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Fouls3
    Lucas Moura
    On
    Lucas Moura
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    72'
    SPURS CHANGE
    Son off, Bergwijn on.
    Heung-Min Son
    Off
    Heung-Min Son
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls against5
    Wide1
    Steven Bergwijn
    On
    Steven Bergwijn
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    69'
    A NIGHT TO FORGET FOR ARTETA AND CO
    Arsenal continue to attack when they can get the ball but it would take something sensational to get anything now, particularly with 10 men.
    67'
    65'
    ARSENAL CHANGE
    Smith-Rowe on for Martinelli.
    Gabriel Martinelli
    Off
    Gabriel Martinelli
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Fouls1
    Emile Smith Rowe
    On
    Emile Smith Rowe
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    64'
    ALMOST FOUR
    Son stretches for Sessegnon's cut back but can only balloon over the top.
    62'
    SPURS CHANCE!
    Kane fizzes in a swerving shot from 25 yards out that Ramsdale is forced to parry away.
    61'
    OLE!
    Spurs are knocking it about with ease and the crowd are loving it.