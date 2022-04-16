Premier League / Matchday 33
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 16.04.2022
Tottenham v Brighton live updates - latest Premier League score as Spurs look to cement top-four hopes
11.55
ONE CHANGE FROM EACH SIDE:
Sergio Reguilon replaces the injured Matt Doherty at left wing-back from the side that beat Aston Villa 4-0 away last Saturday.
The Seagulls make one change too with Tariq Lamptey coming in for Danny Welbeck, who drops to the bench.
11.45
BRIGHTON TEAM:
Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Gross, Mwepu, Bissouma, Caicedo, Trossard, Mac Allister...Subs: Steele, Webster, Maupay, Lallana, Welbeck, March, Offiah, Ferguson, Sarmiento.
11.40
TOTTENHAM TEAM:
Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon, Kulusevski, Kane, Son...Subs: Gollini, Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Sessegnon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Lavinier.