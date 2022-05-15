Premier League / Matchday 37
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 15.05.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V BURNLEY: SPRIGHTLY SPURS TAKE ON BATTLING BURNLEY WITH TOP FOUR AND SURVIVAL AT STAKE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE
- All
- Highlights
90+4
FULL-TIME; THREE POINTS FOR SPURS!
They've done it! Spurs have rode the storm and secured a narrow 1-0 victory which takes them into the top four ahead of Arsenal's trip to Newcastle on Monday night. A vital victory in their quest for Champions League football. Burnley battled hard and could have taken at least a point on another day, but they will look ahead to their game in hand at Aston Villa on Thursday as another chance to salvage their Premier League status for next season.
89'
SPURS SUB
Emerson makes way for Rodon in the final minutes of this match. There will be four minutes added time to play, four minutes that will seem like an age for anyone concerned with Tottenham.
88'
NERVES JANGLING
Spurs are living dangerously as McNeil finds space for a shot on the left hand side of the box, but Kane is back defending for his team and blocks the effort before winning a free-kick to slow the game down.
84'
YELLOW CARD FOR LLORIS
The Spurs goalkeeper is cautioned for time wasting, the same offence Pope was penalised for in the first half. Bentancur is down on the deck and in some discomfort after a collision and once again, we stop for a breather. We are into the final few minutes of this match and the tension has skyrocketed for both sets of supporters.
81'
POPE ON FIRE!
Some truly sensational goalkeeping from Pope today. Again, the ball falls to Son in the centre of the box. He controls wonderfully and shoots on the turn, only for Pope to throw up a strong glove to push the ball away. Unbelievable save.
79'
CHANGE FOR SPURS
He wasn't fit enough to start today, but Kulusevski will get a run out here as Spurs look to kill the game off. Lucas, who is on a yellow card, will make way and that's a sensible move from Conte. Can the Swede entering the fray be the man to put this game to bed?
77'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR BURNLEY
Barnes and Lowton make way for Weghorst and former Spurs man Lennon, attacking changes which make perfect sense as Burnley chase an equaliser here with just over ten minutes plus stoppage time to play.
74'
WARMING UP
There are changes in the pipeline for both sides, but the ball hasn't gone out of play for a while and those fresh legs are left waiting for their chance to make an impact on this game.
70'
TWENTY TO PLAY!
We have entered the final twenty minutes of this match which is still hanging in the balance. Spurs could do with a second goal to be sure of the three points, while Burnley know they need just one chance to salvage a point, or maybe more, which would be so precious in their battle for survival.
65'
POPE TO THE RESCUE!
Brilliant play from Spurs but a class save from Pope. Sessegnon pulls the ball back to Son whose effort looks destined for the back of net, but Pope produces a wonderful reflex save to keep his side in the game. Top goalkeeping.
61'
BURNLEY HIT THE POST!
Wow, Spurs fans were almost stunned into silence, Barnes lets fly from range and Lloris is left helpless as he turns and watches the ball crash back off the post! A great chance for Burnley and yet another word of warning for Spurs who really need a second goal to relieve some of the tension.
59'
DAVIES DOWN
A brief stoppage in play as Davies is down and receiving treatment for Spurs. A break in play that presses pause on what has been an eventful start to the second half where the game is very much on!
56'
BLAZED OVER
Two chances in quick succession for Spurs. Taylor puts his body on the line to block a venemous Kane effort, before Sessegnon miscues the loose ball and fires way over the crossbar. Spurs cranking up the pressure now.
53'
TABLES TURNED
Unlike the first half, it's Burnley who are doing the early probing in the second. They are putting balls into the box which are causing issues for the Spurs defence. The game has livened up and there has been a slight scuffle between Cork and Bentancur. Referee Friend quickly gains control of the situation.
50'
YELLOW CARD FOR LUCAS
A cynical foul by Lucas on Taylor as he charged towards the Spurs box and the Brazilian takes a booking. Once again, Burnley ask questions from the free kick with yet another header going just shy of the target. Burnley look buoyant.
48'
YELLOW CARD FOR POPE
Pope has received a booking for something late in the first half. Meanwhile, Burnley conjure their first effort on goal of the second half. A deep free-kick is met by Long who heads inches wide of the far post. Another warning sign for Spurs.
46'
WE GO AGAIN!
Spurs get the second half underway with a narrow 1-0 lead thanks to Kane's penalty on the stroke of half time. Burnley were not happy with the decision and will be looking to channel that frustration as they pursue a response in the second half of this one.
45+8'
GOAL! SPURS 1-0 BURNLEY (KANE)
Was there ever any doubt? Spurs take the lead with the final kick of the first half! The penalty guru steps up and buries the ball into the bottom left corner to give Spurs a slender advantage at the break. What a frantic end to the opening 45 minutes!
45+7'
PENALTY TO SPURS!
A VAR check has taken place for a potential penalty to Spurs and referee Kevin Friend, after looking at the monitor, has pointed to the spot. The ball has struck Barnes' arm which does appear to be in an unnatural position. Kane will step up for Spurs...
44'
EYES ON THE BOARD
After the injury to Cornet, who is thankfully able to continue, there will be four minutes of additional time at the end of this first half. Conte with hands in pockets and focus in his eyes is pacing up and down his technical area. The nervousness is palpable.