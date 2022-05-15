Premier League / Matchday 37
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/burnley/teamcenter.shtml
Burnley
Advertisement
Ad

Tottenham Hotspur - Burnley

Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Burnley jersey
Burnley
4-4-2
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Burnley jersey
Burnley
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley logo
Burnley jersey
Burnley
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
36285389
2
LiverpoolLIV
36268286
3
ChelseaCHE
362010670
4
ArsenalARS
362131266
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
362051165
17
BurnleyBUR
357131534
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

'If I had to put money on it' - Neville backs Spurs to beat Arsenal to fourth

Yesterday at 08:07

Premier League

Tottenham turned up for the derby, Arsenal fell apart - The Warm-Up

Yesterday at 08:06

Related matches

Leeds United
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
15/05
Watford
-
-
Leicester City
15/05
Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Norwich City
15/05
West Ham United
-
-
Manchester City
15/05

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 May 2022.

Catch the latest Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.