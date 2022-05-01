Premier League / Matchday 35
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 01.05.2022
TOTTENHAM VS. LEICESTER CITY: SPURS EYE TOP FOUR, FOXES RETURN TO DOMESTIC ACTION AFTER MIDWEEK ECL DRAW WITH ROMA
End of 2nd Half
90+3
FULL-TIME
Tottenham take the three points with a 3-1 win over Leicester City and take possession of fourth place, temporarily at least.
Heung-Min Son takes the headlines with an assist and two lovely goals but it was the introduction of Dejan Kulusevski that changed the game for Spurs.
90+2
CHANCE KANE
Spurs almost respond to the Iheanacho goal immediately but Kane's shot from the top of the box just squeaks over the crossbar.
90'
Goal
Kelechi Iheanacho
Leicester City
GOAL LEICESTER!
Kelechi Iheanacho squirms away from Harry Winks' pressure and surprises Lloris with a low shot from outside the box.
85'
WHAT A STRIKE IT WAS
Son probably won't win another Puskas Award for that one, but it can't be ruled out.
82'
SPURS DOUBLE SUB
Son and Bentancur are withdrawn for Steven Bergwijn and Harry Winks to see out the final ten minutes.
Off
Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur
On
Steven Bergwijn
Tottenham Hotspur
79'
Goal
Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur
WONDER GOAL TOTTENHAM!
Heung-Min Son makes it 3-0 with a truly sensational strike. Spurs' South Korean picks up the ball outside the box, out to the left, brings it inside and unleashes an unstoppable strike that leaves Kasper Schmeichel with no hope.
The Korean reaches 19 Premier League goals and almost certainly secures the three points for Spurs.
76'
TIELEMANS SUBBED ON
Leicester's Belgian midfielder comes on to replace Ayoze Perez with 15 minutes remaining.
Off
Ayoze Pérez
Leicester City
On
Youri Tielemans
Leicester City
74'
BIG SAVE LLORIS
Tottenham's captain is called into action for the first time as Iheanacho charges onto a through ball but Lloris gets there first to smother the chance.
67'
DOUBLE SUB FOR LEICESTER
Jamie Vardy and debutant Lewis Brunt come on for Patson Daka and Boubakary Soumaré with Brendan Rodgers looking for a spark.
Off
Patson Daka
Leicester City
On
Jamie Vardy
Leicester City
64'
CIRCUS SKILLS FROM KULUSEVSKI
The ex-Juventus man is having a huge impact since being subbed on. His drag back and flick leaves a Leicester defender on the flloor. Kulusevski charges on and fires in a lovely cross but the danger is dealt with.
64'
YELLOW CARD AMARTEY
Daniel Amartey comes in with a high foot with Kane in the process of striking the ball. The England captain falls to the floor but he's up and ok.
Yellow card
Daniel Amartey
Leicester City
61'
Goal
Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur
GOAL TOTTENHAM!
Kulusevski dances into the Leicester box and slips a delicate pass into the feet of Son who spins on the penalty spot and rips his shot into the bottom-right corner.
Huge credit to Romero who made two thunderous challenges in a matter of seconds in the build up.
58'
YELLOW CARD BENTANCUR
Spurs' midfielder tries to slow Leicester down on the break but Jonathan Moss cautions him.
Yellow card
Rodrigo Bentancur
Tottenham Hotspur
55'
ON COMES KULUSEVSKI
Lucas Moura goes off after a very Lucas Moura afternoon. Plenty of energy but not a great deal of end product.
Off
Lucas Moura
Tottenham Hotspur
On
Dejan Kulusevski
Tottenham Hotspur
53'
LUCAS GOES DOWN
Romero charges up the pitch and plays in Lucas but the Brazilian takes a tumble near the edge of the Leicester box. Spurs and the crowd bay for Jonathan Moss to intervene but he waves play on.
50'
WILL WE SEE KULUSEVSKI?
Spurs' Swedish attacker has three goals and six assists in 13 games since joining Spurs in January, will Conte throw him in?
48'
MARC ALBRIGHTON BOOKED
A late sliding tackle knocks Bentancur to the ground and Albrighton is cautioned.
Yellow card
Marc Albrighton
Leicester City
46'
SECOND-HALF KICK OFF
We are back underway at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with no changes from either side.
HT
SON THE FIRST-HALF STAR?
Tottenham's forward made as many chances as Leicester's entire XI in the first 45 minutes.
End of 1st Half
45+1'
HALF-TIME
Tottenham head to the dressing room with a 1-0 lead courtesy of Harry Kane. As it stands, Spurs are fourth in the Premier League but Leicester have given as good as they've got in the opening period and won't just surrender the points.