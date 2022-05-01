Premier League / Matchday 35
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 01.05.2022
Tottenham Hotspur
Not started
-
-
Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City

Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-5-1
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City logo
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LiverpoolLIV
34257282
2
Manchester CityMCI
33255380
3
ChelseaCHE
33199566
4
ArsenalARS
331931160
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
331841158
10
Leicester CityLEI
321191242
