Watford v Everton live updates - latest Premier League score as the Toffees seek to stay up
- All
- Highlights
21:36
So there we go. Watford are down and Everton need four from three to be sure of staying up. Ta-ra!
21:36
FULL-TIME: Watford 0-0 Everton
90+4'
ER, NO
In a fitting tribute to a dreadful game, Gordon sends his corner beyond the back post.
90+4'
EVERTON WIN A CORNER DOWN THE LEFT...
...can they win it?
90+3'
THE FREE-KICK IS AIMED AT CATHCART
But he can't get a good connection, Kabasele can't pick up the pieces, and that is almost that.
90+2'
IWOBI LUNGES IN ON GOSLING
He's lucky to escape a card for that, and Watford have a free-kick down the left.
90+1'
I DON'T KNOW ABOUT YOUSE
But I might watch some more football.
90'
THERE'LL BE FOUR ADDED MINUTES
Then we can all get on with our lives.
89'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR WATFORD
Etebo replaces Kayembe.
88'
NICE FROM GORDON DOWN THE RIGHT
He checks inside, tosses a cross to the back post, and eventually Mykoleno tries something, I'm not sure what it is, and Pickford collects easily.
87'
CHANGE FOR WATFORD
Kalu's debut is over; he's replaced by Cathcart.
85'
EVERTON WILL NEED FOUR POINTS FROM THEIR LAST THREE GAMES
They've got Brentford home, Palace home, Arsenal away - and if Leeds don't win their last two, they'll need fewer. The way Leeds are playing, they won't need any.
83'
EVERTON KNOCK IT ABOUT
Like they're not trying to save themselves. I guess Leeds are doing it for them.
80'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR EVERTON
Allan replaces Delph.
78'
GORDON CARRIES THE BALL FORWARD
Moving across the face of the box from left to right, before dragging a low shot that Foster gathers easily. I guess, according to the standards of this game, that constitutes a chance.
77'
YUP, HERE'S CALVERT-LEWIN
He replaces Gray.
76'
WHAT A HIT!
75'
SURELY EVERTON NEEDS TO GET CALVERT-LEWIN OUT THERE
They've got five at the back against a team already down, playing a bunch of kids.
73'
JUVE HAVE DONE A JUVE
They now lead Inter 2-1.Juventus - Internazionale Live - Summary: Football Scores & Highlights - 11/05/2022
72'
WATFORD "ENJOY" A BIT OF POSSESSION
Such that it is. Then Pedro , out on the right, tries to toe a ball inside and in behind, but Pickford collects easily.