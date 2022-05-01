Premier League / Matchday 35
London Stadium / 01.05.2022
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
Arsenal
West Ham United - Arsenal

Lineups

West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
3-4-3
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Arsenal

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
34265383
2
LiverpoolLIV
34257282
3
ChelseaCHE
33199566
4
ArsenalARS
331931160
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
331841158
7
West Ham UnitedWHU
341571252
