Premier League / Matchday 37
London Stadium / 15.05.2022
Live Updates
WEST HAM V MAN CITY - HAMMERS TWO-UP, TITLE RACE BACK ALIVE
HALF TIME
WELL...WELL...WELL...
Strangely it did not seem like West Ham were in the form to pull off an upset until City allowed Bowen to run through on goal. A big challenge now for City.
45'
GOAL FOR WEST HAM!
Bowen again! A lovely ball over the top from Antonio and Bowen took it on before finishing with aplomb across Ederson's body into the corner.
41'
LANZINI FOULED BY LAPORTE
Not much in it, but it gives the Hammers a bit of respite with a free kick on the halfway line.
38'
JESUS AGAIN CLOSE
A great block from Zouma, after Jesus Ricky Villa-like had three defenders teetering one way then the other before launching an effort which the Hammers No4 blocked diving to his left.
36'
JESUS SO CLOSE TO AN EQUALISER
A wonderful run into the area by Zinchenko who then fed Jesus who sidestepped a challenge before shooting just wide of the post.
33'
BOWEN BRINGS DOWN GREALISH
The City No10 was in full flight and the Hammer rightly picks up a yellow card.
30'
LAPORTE SHOOTS FROM 25 YARDS
Not the worst effort it. With no one closing him down he launches an arrow which just flies half a yard over the bar.
28'
WEST HAM A DIFFERENT SIDE NOW
And the Stadium a different place. Every effort is roared on. This is the challenge we were hoping they would provide for City.
24'
GOAL FOR WEST HAM!
Bowen is played through down the middle and rounds Ederson before slotting cooly home with his left foot from a narrow angle. There will be no VAR. It's a goal.
23'
RODRI SHOOTS AT GOAL
But Dawson half blocks the shot and fortunately for him and his keeper the loppping deflecting goes over the bar.
19'
ANTONIO BUNDLES HIS WAY PAST FOUR CITY DEFENDERS
But is eventually dispossessed in the area. He needs some support.
16'
JESUS ALMOST GETS A SHOT OFF
Laporte clips a ball into the box which Rodri heads down but Jesus just fails to set up an overhead effort for himself.
15'
CITY LIVING IN WEST HAM'S HALF AT PRESENT
It looks ominous for the Hammers.
10'
A LITTLE LACKING IN SPIRIT SO FAR
West Ham need to up the intensity. If they don't City will put them to the sword.
6'
LAPORTE HEADS WIDE
De Bruyne shaped to shoot but Soucek got a half-block on his shot which landed on Laporte's head at some pace but the defender could not divert the ball on target.
4'
CHANCE FOR DAWSON
A cleared corner is delivered back into the box and Dawson almost alone at the back post heads towards goal but lands it on the roof of the net.
2'
NICE CROSS FROM BOWEN
He brings down a long ball beautifully and curls a cross in from the right flank which Ederson parries behind.
1'
CITY GET GAME UNDERWAY...
13:57
THE PLAYERS ARE OUT ON THE FIELD
Almost ready to go now. Think this will be worth watching.
13:47
EUROPA LEAGUE IN PLAY FOR HAMMERS
A win for West Ham today would lift them above City's Manchester rivals in sixth spot and put them in pole position to gain the second Europa League spot. They are virtually certain of Conference League qualification with Wolves five points behind them in eighth.