Premier League / Matchday 37
London Stadium / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Advertisement
Ad

West Ham United - Manchester City

Lineups

West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Manchester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
36285389
2
LiverpoolLIV
36268286
3
ChelseaCHE
362010670
4
ArsenalARS
362131266
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
362051165
7
West Ham UnitedWHU
361671355
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

'If I had to put money on it' - Neville backs Spurs to beat Arsenal to fourth

Yesterday at 08:07

Premier League

Tottenham turned up for the derby, Arsenal fell apart - The Warm-Up

Yesterday at 08:06

Related matches

Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Burnley
15/05
Leeds United
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
15/05
Watford
-
-
Leicester City
15/05
Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Norwich City
15/05

Follow the Premier League live Football match between West Ham United and Manchester City with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 15 May 2022.

Catch the latest West Ham United and Manchester City news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.