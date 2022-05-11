Premier League / Matchday 33
Molineux / 11.05.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Wolves v Manchester City live updates - latest Premier League score as De Bruyne nets four goals!
- All
- Highlights
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: WOLVES 1-5 MANCHESTER CITY
There it is, the full-time whistle blows and what a display here at Molineux by Manchester City. They are just four points from yet another Premier League title.
Image credit: Getty Images
90+1'
JUST WIDE!
Hwang comes close for Wolves! Neves does well to play in the Korean, and he smashes in shot towards the bottom-left corner from a tight angle, but it flashes across the face of goal and goes narrowly wide!
90'
OFF THE POST!
De Bruyne is denied his fifth - yes, fifth - of the game, as the Belgian latches onto a wayward Wolves pass. He tries to curl one to the far post, but it smacks the upright!
Three added minutes will be played.
85'
Off
João Moutinho
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fouls against1
Free Kicks4
Corners4
On
Luke Cundle
Wolverhampton Wanderers
84'
Goal
Raheem Sterling
Manchester City
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Wide1
GOALLLLL! CITY HAVE FIVE
Wolves' nightmare continues as Sterling scores a tap-in at the back post to get their fifth of the night. Grealish advances down the right, and plays in Cancelo, who cuts it back for Sterling at the back post, and he has an easy tap-in.
80'
MANCHESTER CITY CHANGE
With just over ten minutes to go, Grealish replaces Foden for Manchester City.
Off
Phil Foden
Manchester City
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
Wide2
Corners1
On
Jack Grealish
Manchester City
77'
YELLOW CARD
Kevin De Bruyne is shown a caution for clipping Rayan Ait-Nouri in the centre of the park.
Yellow card
Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City
Goals4
On target4
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
76'
MANCHESTER CITY CHANGE
Fernandinho is replaced by Riyad Mahrez.
Off
Fernandinho
Manchester City
On
Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City
71'
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOLVES DOUBLE CHANGE
Double change for Wolves as Jimenez and Neto are replaced by Trincao and Hwang. The Mexican striker is visibly annoyed at being hooked off there.
Off
Pedro Neto
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Assists1
Blocked Shots1
Corners1
On
Francisco Trincão
Wolverhampton Wanderers
68'
FINGERTIP SAVE!
Jimenez goes for a sensational curling effort bent towards the top corner from outside the box, but Ederson makes a fingertip save to take it over the crossbar!
It may have not been going in anyways, but the Brazilian had to make sure as the ball was dipping in the air.
67'
OFF THE POST!
City are denied a fifth via the upright! De Bruyne plays Foden in to his left, but the attacker's shot cannons back off the near post and Wolves clear! What a weight of pass by the Belgian.
62'
PENALTY SHOUT AGAIN FOR WOLVES!
Wolves break again down the left as Neto advances into the box. However, he is bundled into by Fernandinho and the home fans along with the team on the pitch are screaming for a penalty. Martin Atkinson shakes his head.
It looked a good shout for one, but Fernandinho may have just nicked the ball off Neto with his knee before the contact was made. Tight call!
Meanwhile, Laporte continues to feel his knee and cannot carry on. He is replaced by Nathan Ake as City's injury worries pile up.
Off
Aymeric Laporte
Manchester City
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
On
Nathan Aké
Manchester City
2nd Half
60'
GOALLLL! DE BRUYNE HAS FOUR!
What a night this man had had! He initially plays the pass out to the left for Foden to chase. The Englishman then cuts the ball back for Sterling to hit from inside the area, but Ait-Nouri gets there first. Unfortunately for him, De Bruyne is lurking behind him and sends a tap-in beyond Sa!
57'
OFFSIDE!
Conor Coady's blushes are spared! The corner comes in, and the Wolves defender is up for it. He gets a chance for a tap-in beyond Ederson at the back post, but his effort from five yards out is tame and the Brazilian tips it away.
However, no goal there would've counted anyways as Coady was offside.
56'
GOOD TACKLE
Good challenge from Laporte as Jonny plays a nice ball in behind for Jimenez to chase, but before he can get a shot away from inside the box, the City defender gets there to make a key block to put the ball out for a corner!
53'
FREE-KICK
Chiquinho's battle with Zinchenko continues as the Wolves man is tripped up by the City left-back on the run and Wolves have a free-kick.
Moutinho's delivery to the back post is tipped over by Ederson, but the resulting corner is then cleared.
51'
LAPORTE DOWN
This will be a concern for Pep Guardiola, as he has an injury crisis at centre-back already.
The Spanish international looks alright to carry on, but he gingerly gets back up to his feet after receiving treatment. That looked a sore one.
47'
DISALLOWED GOAL FOR CITY!
The visitors think they have a fourth goal courtesy of Raheem Sterling, but the attacker was narrowly offside when timing his run in behind.
Sterling receives a through ball down the right, and does Coady for pace before slotting the ball into the net, only for the flag to go up after premature celebrations from the City fans in the away end.
47'
DIVERTED OVER!
Jonny does really well to deal with Sterling's dangerous whipped ball into the box from the right byline. The defender hooks it over the bar to concede the corner, and possibly a big chance as Foden was lurking at the back post for the tap-in.
2nd Half
45'
WE ARE BACK UNDERWAY
The second half is back underway here at Molineux!