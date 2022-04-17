Premier League / Matchday 33
Molineux / 17.04.2022
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Postponed
-
-
Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Manchester City

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wolverhampton Wanderers logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
31235374
2
LiverpoolLIV
31227273
3
ChelseaCHE
30188462
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
321831157
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
32159854
8
Wolverhampton WanderersWOL
321541349
