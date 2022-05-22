Premier League
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
PREMIER LEAGUE LIVE: BURNLEY BEHIND DUE TO NEWCASTLE PEN
- All
- Highlights
Headlines
FT
FULL-TIME: LEEDS STAY UP, BURNLEY GO DOWN
They dug deep, and Jesse Marsch and Leeds are staying up!
Burnley go down after failing to beat Newcastle.
Incredible scenes, wow!
Leeds have conceded 79 goals this season, yet they are somehow still here.
Unreal!
FT
LEEDS SCORE A WINNING GOAL!!!! THEY'RE STAYING UP FOR SURE
JACK HARRISON SCORES FOR LEEDS, AND THEY'RE STAYING UP!
THE ERUPTIONS FROM THE BENCH AND THE AWAY FANS IS A SIGHT TO SEE.
BRIGHTON SECURE EUROPA FOR UNITED AFTER BEATING WEST HAM 3-1
90'
BRIGHTON SECURE EUROPA FOR UNITED AFTER BEATING WEST HAM 3-1
Full-time at the Amex, and despite the loss, United still finish ahead of West Ham thatnks to Brighton.
90'
FINAL MOMENTS HERE
As it stands Burnley go down!
Can they find anything in the dying moments?
80'
AND BRENTFORD GO DOWN A MAN...
He was booked for the removal of his shirt, and then just after, he commited a foul.
78'
GOAL FOR BRENTFORD!
Canos, the sub scores!
It's been coming! Brentford have been much better this half
Leeds still up as it stands, but will it last?
72'
DON'T WRITE BURNLEY OFF JUST YET!
Burnley get their first through Cornet. Can they get back in this?
They need to match Leeds' result to stay up!
69'
COUTINHO HAS CORED AT THE ETIHAD...
Surely not?
Follow along here!Manchester City - Aston Villa Live - Summary: Football Scores & Highlights - 22/05/2022
67'
BRENTFORD LOOKING MUCH BETTER
Nerves for Leeds here. The home side has changed their system with subs Dasilva and Canos coming on, and it's lead to them having the best chances of their game.
65'
ARSENAL ARE UP 4-1 NOW
They can score 100 goals, but they won't get CL, unless Spurs somehow lose their 4-0 lead.
60'
NEWCASTLE SCORE A SECOND; NIGHTMARE FOR BURNLEY
Burnley are having a daty to forget as Callum Wilson doubles Newcastle's lead.
They'll likely be going down today.
RAPHINA PENALTY PUTS LEEDS AHEAD AGAINST BRENTFORD
56'
GOAL FOR LEEDS
Raphina is cool as you like. He smashes it into the top corner, and now Leeds have a better chance of staying up.
55'
PENALTY FOR LEEDS
Just as I say that...
Raya makes an awful pass that lands to Raphina, and the keeper fouls him in the hopes of not conceding.
Clear as day penalty.
53'
LEEDS CHANCE
Raphina gets the ball to Rodrygo, and it's a great play, but the shot is too close to the keeper.
They're staying up as of now, but they don't want to take any chances of Burnely equalising.
BRIGHTON EQUALISE AND WEST HAM BACK DOWN TO SEVENTH
50'
GOAL! BRIGHTON EQUALISE!
They've done Man United a favour here, as West Ham are now back in seventh.
It's Veltman on the score sheet, and Fabianski has to do better there to stop the shot, which goes between his legs.
47'
SUB
Neal Maupay coming on for Yves Bissouma. Let's see if he can spoil the West Ham party.
KO
WE'RE BACK
Whistles are blown, as the second halves are underway.