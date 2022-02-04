Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is still hopeful of bringing 19-year-old Fulham winger Fabio Carvalho to Anfield.

The Reds mounted a late move for the England youth international in the January transfer window but couldn't get the deal over the line

But when asked about the prospect of making another bid for Carvalho when talking to the media on Friday ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup tie with Cardiff City, Klopp didn't seek to hide his intentions.

He said: "We are obviously still interested, it would be crazy if we are not.

"I don't know. We will see.

"It's obviously not in our hands.

"It was late before the deadline and it didn't work out.

"We will see what happens."

Klopp did however succeed in bringing in another attacking target during the window with Luis Diaz joining from FC Porto , but cautioned on expecting too much too soon from the 25-year-old.

"We like pretty much everything about him," Klopp said.

"I have followed him for a while, he is an exceptional player.

"He has speed and character.

"He maybe is a bit of a late bloomer but I'm really happy we could get him in now.

"It's a special story so far. He is one of us now.

"If he was immediately at his best then it would be really strange.

"He needs time to adapt to it but that doesn't mean I speak about four or five months, I haven't even seen him yet in training so maybe we should wait a little bit.

"I'm really happy with the signing."

Klopp also spoke about the availability of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah for Liverpool's Premier League trip to Leicester City next Thursday.

"I think they will be available but we will see," Klopp said.

"Tuesday or Wednesday latest the winner will be back, the other slightly earlier. I have to talk to them.

"They have rhythm as they played quite a few games.

"It's a great achievement for both [of them] getting through to the final.

"[Reds' Guinean midfielder] Naby [Keita] played an exceptional tournament as well.

"So far, a really successful tournament for our boys and it [the final] will be exciting."

