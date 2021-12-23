Premier League clubs may be able to delay releasing players to the Africa Cup of Nations until January 3.

The tournament starts in Cameroon on January 9, with Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe among those set to take part.

FIFA’s regulations state that players have to be made available from December 27, but the organisation representing the world’s leading domestic leagues has pushed back on that date.

“We consider that the FIFA rule must be adapted,” the World Leagues Forum (WLF) wrote in a letter to FIFA and African governing bodies.

"In order to mitigate the impact of the decisions made on the AFCON, we consider that the release of players shall start on January 3 for those clubs and players having matches before then.

"We also consider that any sanction imposed by FIFA will be deemed abusive, null and void.

"We take this opportunity to stress that all our clubs release players for these national team matches for free while still paying their salaries. This makes it possible for CAF to generate revenues and commercialise all rights into the AFCON to fully invest in the development of African football.

"Our clubs gladly commit to this solidarity scheme. But in consideration, we expect decisions not to be made in isolation by FIFA and CAF.”

WLF general secretary Jerome Perlemuter also said FIFA’s regulations in this instance are “unreasonable and disproportionate” for many clubs whose domestic leagues are ongoing.

With Premier League clubs playing three games in less than a week after Christmas Day, having key players available for a few more days could be vitally important.

Salah, Mane and Keita would be available for Liverpool’s games against Leicester on December 28 and Chelsea on January 2, the day before the WLF’s proposed release date.

Chelsea would have Mendy available to face Liverpool, while Arsenal would have Partey, Aubameyang and Pepe for games against Manchester City and Wolves.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Image credit: Getty Images

Crystal Palace would also benefit as Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jordan Ayew are set to play at AFCON.

There has been speculation that the already-delayed AFCON might be postponed for a second time because of the Covid-19 pandemic and concern over the Omnicron variant.

“I will be in Cameroon on January 7 with my wife and kids to witness this incredible competition," he said.

"You can see that there's a huge commitment and a focus to make sure that there's good progress.

"We are going to host with the people of Cameroon an exceptional tournament. It will be the most successful AFCON. We are ready to show the world the best of African football and African hospitality.

"This tournament is important for the people of Africa and I'm so proud and so excited with the work done."

