Premier League / Matchday 34
Anfield / 24.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/everton/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
Advertisement
Ad

Liverpool - Everton

Lineups

Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Everton jersey
Everton
5-4-1
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Everton jersey
Everton
5-4-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
Everton logo
Everton jersey
Everton
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Liverpool

Everton

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
33255380
2
LiverpoolLIV
32237276
3
ChelseaCHE
31188562
4
ArsenalARS
331931160
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
321831157
17
EvertonEVE
31851829
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Arsenal go fourth and heap misery on United with emphatic win

2 hours ago

Premier League

Burnley beat Southampton to boost Premier League survival hopes

Yesterday at 07:19

Related matches

Norwich City
0
3
Newcastle United
79'
Manchester City
5
1
Watford
76'
Leicester City
0
0
Aston Villa
78'
Brentford
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
17:30

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Liverpool and Everton with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 24 April 2022.

Catch the latest Liverpool and Everton news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.