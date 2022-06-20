Mohamed Salah has achieved nothing with Egypt and must give more to his national team's cause, according to ex-Pharaohs coach Hassan Shehata.

Shehata, who took charge of Egypt between 2004-11 and led them to the AFCON 2006 title, did not mince his words when considering Salah's contribution to his country in recent years.

Ad

Ballon d'Or Ballon d’Or power rankings: Benzema favourite as Euro 2022 looks pivotal for women’s award 15/06/2022 AT 10:39

And Shehata believes Egypt's talisman must step up if they are to land silverware once again.

Speaking to Sada al-Balad, Shehata said: “We all know that Salah is one of the stars of the world and not just one of the stars of Egypt. The awards he took and the goals he scored give him the right to be the top star.

“But technically - and I’m sorry to say this - Salah has done nothing with the national team. He should have done much better than he has. He must provide more when he plays for his country.

"It's true [that there is a difference in quality between Liverpool and Egypt]. He should have said this to the officials here - although he is not the one who chooses the players - but he should've said that the players here are not like the players in England.”

Shehata went on to explain that he feels Salah is regularly man-marked by up to three defenders when on international duty, and that the team's coaches need to help him be effective.

He said: "The coaches have to find a way to open the space for him.

"We must find players to help him appear properly in the pitch."

Meanwhile, Salah's future as a Liverpool player continues to be uncertain. The 30-year-old is out of contract next summer and is yet to agree an extension to his current contract.

It is believed that Salah's wage demands would require Liverpool to break their wage structure, and as such an impasse has been reached.

As it stands - and as reported by the Liverpool Echo - that situation remains the same, with club insiders said to currently have "no expectation regarding Salah’s future one way or the other".

Transfers In signing Nunez, Liverpool have created the next great player rivalry 13/06/2022 AT 07:47