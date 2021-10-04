Manchester City have made an official complaint after alleging a Liverpool fan spat at one of their members of staff in Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Anfield.

The game’s intensity went up several notches in the second half, particularly when City boss Pep Guardiola lost his cool on the touchline when James Milner was not shown a second yellow card for a poor challenge on Bernardo Silva, not long before the home side went 2-1 up.

Guardiola was shown a yellow card, but it is claimed that while the action was threatening to boil over, a City staff member was spat on.

Champions League Guardiola: We controlled PSG but just couldn’t score 28/09/2021 AT 22:00

Liverpool are investigating the allegation, and will be studying CCTV footage, but the City head coach is confident any supporter found guilty will be punished sufficiently.

“I didn’t see it but I heard about it,” he said.

The people told me this happened. I am pretty sure Liverpool FC is going to take a measure against this person. I know Liverpool is greater than this action.

“In every club there are people who make a bad action because of their emotions.”

After a disappointing first half, the match really came to life with half an hour to go, when Sadio Mane gave the home side the lead, before Phil Foden equalised for the Premier League champions.

Mohamed Salah’s superb individual goal restored Liverpool advantage in the 76th minute, but Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected strike five minutes later meant nothing could separate the teams.

Champions League Opinion: PSG clash gives City chance to prove they were right not to sign Messi 27/09/2021 AT 14:52