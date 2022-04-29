Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his players to “make memories now” as they remain in the hunt for a historic quadruple.

After signing a contract extension to keep him at Anfield until 2026 , Klopp has his sights firmly set on a successful end to the season, with the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles all within their reach to add to the League Cup - which is already locked away in the trophy cabinet.

Since arriving in 2015, Klopp has helped transform the fortunes in the red corner of Merseyside, bringing both domestic and European glory to the club.

Now, the German is keen for more, saying, “We can't wait 10 years to make memories. We have to do it now. We have to enjoy the journey. We don't know if we will win anything. But at the moment, we try to squeeze everything out of this season that is possible."

"We had Covid and then 'the other guy' put us in trouble. So we have to cherish these moments", he said.

Speaking of his ambitions for the next four years of his tenure on Anfield Road, Klopp said, "We want to try and make this club successful for as long as possible, if not forever. That doesn't mean I will be here forever of course!”

Klopp’s previous deal had him staying at the club until 2024, but he thinks the timing of the new contract allows for better future planning.

"It is done early and it's good for transfer windows. We cannot guarantee success but we can guarantee stability which in difficult times is a big thing to guarantee”, he said.

For me, at this moment in time, this is the place to be.

One of the reasons Klopp is so happy to stay put is the support team he has around him. The 54-year-old has sung their praises, saying, "It's a really nice relationship with all the boys we have here. They are all buzzing about what we're doing & it's a big joy to work with these people.”

"We feel like we are in the middle of something, not the end of something. When you are in the middle, you want to reach the end and hopefully it will be a sunny place”, he said.

Klopp’s extension will have brought joy to many a Liverpool fan, but there are several other deals which they’re anxiously waiting for. Newly crowned and Sadio Mane are yet to commit long term.

Asked if his actions will influence the two African stars to stay put, Klopp said, "I think that's a question for the boys. My relationship with both players is great. If it's a positive sign for the boys then great, but I don't think this will be a decisive factor. But the players who want to be here now know what they can expect."

