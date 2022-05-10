Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised matchwinner Sadio Mane as 'a machine' and 'a massive player' after the win over Aston Villa.

Mane's second half goal proved to be the winner, and gives them hope of winning the title yet.

"He’s a machine, I told him after the game," Klopp said. "Massive player. [His] physicality is brutal, this mix of technique, desire, and physicality in this moment when everybody has a few yards in the legs...you can see it with him to be honest. Top goal, just fantastic, a world-class player."

Liverpool’s win moves them level with Manchester City on 86 points, but City have a game in hand on their league title.

City visit Wolves on Wednesday night, and a win would take them three points clear, but they are now under pressure with the number of games dwindling.

Mane, Liverpool’s matchwinner against Aston Villa, enjoyed his goal, and praised the work from his teammates.

The goal was his 15th league goal of the season and his 22nd in all competitions for his club.

“I'm just trying to enjoy every moment," he said. "The boys make it very easy for me. It's a very good goal by the way!”

Mane has recently been linked with a move away to Bayern Munich and Barcelona, with his contract up at the end of next season.

After the game, two of Mane’s teammates celebrated what could be an important three points.

Andy Robertson celebrated, “3 points,” while back up goalkeeper Adrian said: “The last word... has not been spoken #YNWA”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson praised Mane for his efforts, and the rest of the team, telling Sky Sports: "The boys have been incredible for a long period of time and tonight was no different. We knew it would be a tough game coming here against a good team and we knew there would be tough moments but it is about digging in, keeping going and finding a way to win and the boys were incredible again tonight and we got the three points.

"It was a bit frantic and as the game went on I felt we did that [got more control], scored a couple of goals and overall it was a good performance.

"Sadio Mane's performances have always been incredible. The amount of work he does for the team off the ball, defending at the end and but he has the quality in and around the box. It was an incredible finish and he gets us the three points.

"It was always going to be tough and we have to l keep going. We're in the same position as we were before the game. It was a big game and another three points. We concentrate on what we need to do. It is another big game at the weekend, the FA Cup final and we have to recover for that. It is out of our control [in the Premier League], we do not need to waste energy on that."

