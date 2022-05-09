Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it certainly does not feel like everyone is supporting his team in the Premier League run-in, after claims from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola that all neutral football fans would rather see the title go to Anfield.

Speaking to beIN Sports after City went three points clear at the top of the table with a 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle, Guardiola said, "Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone.”

Ad

"Of course because Liverpool has an incredible history in European competition. Not in the Premier League, because they have won one in 30 years, but it is not a problem at all,” he continued.

Transfers Haaland 'passes City medical’ as Klopp says massive deal will 'set new levels' 3 HOURS AGO

Despite taking control of the title race with three games remaining, Guardiola was keen to make his point, saying, “Liverpool are alongside [Manchester] United as the most important team in terms of titles, legacy, history, dramas for many, many things”.

Responding to the Spaniard’s comments, Klopp said, "I live in Liverpool. Here a lot of people want us to win the league that's for sure. But even here it's probably only 50%.”

"I don't know which situation Pep was in. Getting knocked out of the Champions League is difficult enough to take. But then Liverpool made it to the final. You say what you say. I have no idea if the country is supporting us. It is not the feeling I get when we go to other places, it's actually the opposite," he said.

Klopp admits managers sometimes make strange comments when put under pressure following a match. He knows he has been guilty of the same thing, saying, “As a manager I had this experience recently. I have said things, would I say it again? No.

"I said Tottenham play how they play but are still only fifth. It felt good at the moment but it is probably wrong.”

After what has been an incredible battle to be crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool and Manchester City now head into the final straight, with just three games standing between them and their fate.

'Gerrard can be my successor' - Klopp backs Villa boss for Anfield return

City are three points ahead, and their rampage against Newcastle makes them four goals better off in terms of goal difference. Guardiola’s side head to Wolves and West Ham, before finishing the season at home to Aston Villa. Whereas, Liverpool have the FA Cup final sandwiched between top-flight visits to Villa and Southampton, before taking on Wolves at Anfield on the final day.

Despite slipping further behind with their draw against Tottenham, Klopp is telling his players to take a different viewpoint.

"It's very easy to describe our situation. We can say we drew, they won. Or we can say we were six points behind and they lost and we won. The rest is the same and we would be feeling now like we are flying,” he added.

"As human beings we decide by ourselves how we see it. I try to help the boys to see like me and would invite everybody else as well. Let's assume we won the last game and they lost. It doesn't make the Villa game a little bit easier at all. It just gives you another perspective."

Football Haaland move to Man City set to be confirmed 'this week' - reports 13 HOURS AGO