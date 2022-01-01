Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea after a “suspected positive Covid-19 test”.

Klopp, who like his squad is fully vaccinated, reported mild symptoms according to the club’s website and is now isolating.

That means that assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will lead the Reds for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

In total, three backroom staff members have the “suspected positive” tests, along with three members of the first-team squad.

Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League table, a point behind Chelsea in second and 12 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

