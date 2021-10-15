Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took aim at several hot-button issues in a fiery press conference ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Watford.

The German noted his scepticism over the takeover of Newcastle United, expressing surprise at the lack of a statement from Premier League chief executive Richard Masters after a Saudi-led consortium completed their deal to buy the club from Mike Ashley.

He did predict that the wealth of the new owners' will see Newcastle become a "new superpower", but compared the deal to the bungled plans for a European Super League and highlighted the widely-reported human rights concerns in the Middle Eastern petrostate.

World Cup Qualification UEFA 'It was a difficult time' - Tomori settled in Milan after tough end at Chelsea 06/10/2021 AT 17:44

"I was waiting for some official statement about it from Richard Masters or someone else as there are obviously concerns over human rights issues. It didn't happen in the first place," Klopp explained.

Saudi-led takeover sparks wild scenes at St James' Park, Newcastle

It means there is a new superpower. Money can't buy everything but over time they have enough money to make some wrong decisions and then make right decisions. The Premier League obviously thought 'let's give it a go'. It's now the third club owned by a country. It’s basically like the Super League now – just for one club.

Klopp further seethed at the unavailability of Brazilians Fabinho and Alisson, and Curtis Jones.

Jones, meanwhile, came back from England Under-21 duty with an injury having been called for off the bench against Andorra.

Klopp added: "When we talk about federations, Curtis Jones came back from England U-21s injured. Great!

"It's hard to get in touch with them. They played Andorra - [it was] really important he played there..."

Senior England men's manager Gareth Southgate did not escape Klopp's scattergun spree, with the German perplexed by Joe Gomez's absence from the international squad and suggesting that Southgate has double standards when selecting John Stones of Manchester City.

"Sometimes Gareth reacts if you are not playing for your club you can't play for the national team. Obviously there is a special thing for Mr [John] Stones.

"[Gomez] is in a top shape - he looks really good. I know that Gareth reacts on if players aren't playing regularly. He is an exceptional centre-half."

Liverpool will have the chance to go top of the Premier League as they visit Watford at lunchtime on Saturday 16 October.

Klopp will encounter fellow former Premier League winning manager Claudio Ranieri as the Italian takes charge at Vicarage Road for the first time.

Football Southgate’s decisions and Ranieri’s appointment break the actual internet – The Warm-Up 05/10/2021 AT 07:37