Liverpool ran riot in the opening 45 minutes of their clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

An awful defensive display from the home side coupled with sizzling attacking from Jurgen Klopp’s team put Liverpool four goals to the good at the break.

United fell behind inside six minutes, as Mo Salah played in Naby Keita to slot past an exposed David De Gea.

Diogo Jota doubled the lead as United crumbled defensively, while Salah became the highest-scoring African in Premier League history when adding a third.

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure and was fortunate to see only a yellow card for kicking out at Curtis Jones.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hopes of getting in at half-time three down and regrouping were dashed when Salah netted moments before the interval, as boos rang round Old Trafford.

